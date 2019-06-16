Glad for dad! David Beckham's Spanish fiesta and more stars getting the Father's Day treatment

View 13 pics | Celebrities

Happy Father's Day! The third Sunday in June is all about dad and these celebrities know it. Scroll through our gallery to see all the best photos of your favorite star papá's getting the holiday treatment. 

 

Holiday lunch! The British soccer star was honored with a special family meal in Seville, Spain. "Truly the best daddy in the world x we love u so much x kisses @davidbeckham x," Victoria Beckham lovingly wrote to her husband. 

"Hermoso almuerzo en sevilla... Gracias Sevilla," he wrote along with this festive photo of him and Harper, thanking the city for a beautiful lunch. The star happened to be in town for Sergio Ramos' wedding.

Thalía's hubby billowed with festive balloons on the special day. "Happy Father’s Day‼️ World‘s luckiest father.." he wrote on Instagram. "Best children ever Michael Sarah Matthew Sabrina!!.. and worlds greatest wife @thalia #blessed #musicsavedmylife #kids #fathersday."

This Duke daddy celebrated his first Father's Day by treating fans to this adorable new photo of baby Archie! "Happy Father's Day!” the caption reads. “And wishing a very special first Father's Day to The Duke of Sussex."

Get all the details on this insanely cute moment!

It was a double bash for Kanye West, who was not only praised for being an awesome dad, but also celebrated his daughter North West's birthday with an epic party. "Happy Fathers Day! You are the best daddy to our kids!!! We love you so much!" Kim wrote along with this sweet snap.

The comment section of Natalia Barulich's Instagram buzzed on Father's Day when she got fans talking with this fiery photo of her and Maluma. Although the display of passion was enough to send viewers into overdrive, it was her caption that had gears turning. “Happy father’s day, daddy,” she coyly wrote along with a kiss emoji. Within seconds, this playful post had people wondering if the 27-year-old model was revealing that she might be pregnant?

Get all the details on this mysterious post!

Roselyn Sanchez paid homage to her actor husband Eric with this lovely post. "Everything.... we love you @ebwinter #happyfathersday," she wrote along with the delightful photo.

Live from New York it's... Father's Day! The SNL alum and late night host was just like every other parent struggling to take a nice family photo. But he relished in the craziness, spending a sweet day at home. "This is the best of 100 pictures we have tried to take today and let’s be honest, it’s not great. But being a dad is!" he wrote in the caption.

How does an A-list pops spend his special day? Poolside, of course. The Oscar-winner enjoyed the Sunday with his famous family, while also paying tribute to his Kirk. "Happy Father’s Day Dad!" he wrote. "Thank you for being the greatest!"

For his first Father's Day as a dad, the Bravo mogul thanked his "surrogate in California, without whom I wouldn’t have Ben."

"What an amazing #fathersday with my AMAZING family," the singer wrote. Although it's not clear what he did - he sure looked like he loved it!

"Happy Father’s Day to me!! (Oh and all the other dads out there)," he wrote, because sometimes you've just got to pat yourself on the back!

"Happy Father's Day my love @ederbez!" his wife Alessandra Rosaldo wrote to accompany this charming picture. "Thank you for making your moments with Aitana and Fiona a celebration of love and fun. Thank you for forming with us our beautiful family and for being a teacher for all those around you, we are very fortunate to have you. We love you."

