Los Espookys: Meet the hilarious cast behind the 'spooky' new comedy

Los Espookys is here to make you laugh and jump – a little! The series based on a group of friends from Latin America who are obsessed with horror (and finding their place in the world) that turn their passion for the freaky into a business that sees them bringing the spooky to people in need.

“I’ve always loved horror and then I felt, how about this group of friends where all they want to do it make horror as their job,” Fred Armisen told HOLA! USA. “So, it’s not a scary show at all, it’s more about optimism and creating something.” Los Espookys premieres on HBO on June 14 at 11pm. Before you tune in, meet the hilariously macabre cast of the series.

 

Bernardo Velasco – Renaldo

The Mexican actor plays the brains behind the operation. Always running out of cellphone minutes, loving his mother, and horror (while dressed in black) – Renaldo is never seen without his charming smile. It wasn’t hard for Benardo to jump into character, as he grew up with the gothic culture all around him.

 

“In Mexico we have this really deep connection with the dead, he told HOLA! USA.. I’m not a really deep horror fan, but I have friends who used to dress gothic, so was really easy for me to get elements of the story.”

Photo: HBO

Cassandra Ciangherotti – Ursula

The Mexican starlet, who has experienced her fair share of spooky, plays Renaldo’s right hand woman. Ursula balances her love of horror with her practical job as a dental assistant. Cassandra knew just who to channel when she got the role, little did she know, her inspiration would star alongside her in the project.

 

“I was inspired by my best friend. She used to tell us scary stories and make our minds blow with these tales that she invented.” Cassandra was also inspired by Carol King – who appears alongside her in the series.

Photo: HBO

Fred Armisen – Uncle Rico

The Saturday Night Live alum and series creator found the perfect chance to play his dream role as a valet – and took it. Uncle Rico lends the laughs and random moments, while he balances his talent of parking two cars.

 

“I was inspired by just this conviction they have of getting the task done,” he said. “I’ve never seen anything like it. Also, they’re dressed really nicely for practically. They should be in jumpsuits, but they’re always in a jacket and a tie. I like that they’re so committed to the job and focused.”

Photo: HBO

Ana Fabrega – Tati

Not only is she the creator of the series, she is one of the leads. Ana, who made the transition from finance to comedy, is the perfect Tati. Always multi-tasking and juggling various jobs, she always finds time to be the hilarious “test dummy.”

 

When it came to creating her character, she was focused on brining the LOLs. “I think Tati is very slap-sticky,” she said. “Kind of like Buster Keaton. When we were writing it wasn’t like I had one person in mind that I was inspired by.”

Photo: HBO

Julio Torres – Andres

You wouldn’t think that a heir to a chocolate empire would have the time of day for horror, but when one of the most important task of his day is dodging his trophy boyfriend, he will. Julio’s character has bright blue hair and brooding smile but will stop at nothing to help his best friend Renaldo pursue his passion.

 

“It was more of things here and there that inspired Andreas,” the comedian shared. “He’s a little Kate Winslet in Titanic a little bit like Interview with a Vampire. He’s just brooding and dramatic.”

Photo: HBO

