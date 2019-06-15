View 18 pics | Celebrities

Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week
Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

'Los Espookys' Meet the hilarious cast behind the 'spooky' new comedy
'Los Espookys' Meet the hilarious cast behind the 'spooky' new comedy
Hugh Jackman Montblanc
Hugh Jackman Montblanc

Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around, the biggest names in Hollywood always look exceptional when they're out and about. Scroll through to see the best celebrity photos of the week from the estrellas we all love!

 

Out of this world

What do Diane Kruger, Winnie Harlow, Charles Melton and Hugh Jackman have in common? Well, besides the obvious fact that they're all stars, this foursome also loves a stellar watch. Together, they commemorated the 50th anniversary of the first landing on the moon at Montblanc's StarWalker writing instrument event featuring former astronaut Leroy Chiao at the Lone Star Museum in Houston, Texas.

Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg

Aquaman

This is where we're supposed to write "stars are just like us - they drink water!" Of course, even when Mark Wahlberg is hydrating, there's a more meaningful agenda flowing beneath. The star joined AQUAHydrate to celebrate its partnership with Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) during a functional training session at F45 in West Hollywood. Hosted by Mark, the event featured a workout class with a live DJ and appearances by Wounded Warriors.

Mario Lopez
Mario Lopez

Date night!

Mario Lopez and his pregnant wife Courtney had a lovely evening at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF)'s 5th Anniversary Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium. Style-speaking, they complemented each other and the event nicely with their royal blue hues. The star-studded outing raised over three million dollars, featuring an exhilarating performance by Bruno Mars and honoring Billie Jean King and Ilana Kloss.

Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake

Say Something

Justin Timberlake had us swooning while accepting the Contemporary Icon Award onstage during the Songwriters Hall Of Fame 50th Annual Induction and Awards dinner at the New York Marriott Marquis on June 13. 

“To my wife, who is here tonight and who has given me the greatest gift of love,” Justin said. “Our son is four now, and he’s dope too! I’ve written so many songs because of that that I’m so proud of and I just … I’m extremely humbled. I hope that I can represent this award for all of you.”

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa
Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa

Match made in heaven

Kate Hudson and her love Danny Fujikawa were a dazzling duo in matching light hues at the Bvlgari Hight Jewelry exhibition on June 13 in Capri, Italy. 

Lady Kitty Spencer
Lady Kitty Spencer

Diamonds are a girl's best friend

Meanwhile, Lady Kitty Spencer sparkled at the exhibition in an art deco print jumpsuit by Seren, politely paired with Bvlgari jewels, of course!

Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff

Get lit!

Beverly Hills glowed with the new Saint by Ira Dewitt candle collection as stars like Hilary Duff struck a match to celebrate the new brand of prayer candles and save lives! Held at celeb hotspot Mr Chow on June 12, the soirée benefitted St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio

Catwalk Connoisseur

Alessandra Ambrosio was back (in black) in her element on the CR Runway x LuisaViaRoma at Piazzale Michelangelo during the Pitti Immagine Uomo 96 on June 13 in Florence, Italy.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

#CoupleGoals

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were all smiles as they caught up with rapper Jermaine Dupri at a dinner celebrating Dallas Austin being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The pair donned casual chic attire as they kept by each other's sides throughout the affair which took place at Sadelle's on June 12 in NYC.

Amy Poehler and Viola Davis
Amy Poehler and Viola Davis

Delightful duo

The Women In Film Annual Gala honored Amy Poehler with the Entrepreneur in Entertainment Award. The Max Mara sponsored evening, which had additional support from partners Delta Air Lines and Lexus, had a starry list of attendees including powerhouse Viola Davis.

Ace Awards
Ace Awards

Style sisters

Ciara rightfully took home the Style Icon award at the Accessories Council’s 23rd Annual ACE Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street in NYC on June 10, but we can't discount presentor Winnie Harlow's fashion flair. The ladies matched in similar chest-frilled ensembles.

Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler, Luis Gerardo Méndez
Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler, Luis Gerardo Méndez

All board!

A-list BFFs Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler promoted their movie Murder Mystery with co-star Luis Gerardo Méndez in the best way possible: on a gorgeous yacht at Ritz Carlton Marina Del Rey on June 11.

Jonathan Van Ness
Jonathan Van Ness

That's the spot!

The fabulous Jonathan Van Ness enjoyed a relaxing message while co-hosting Credit Karma’s IRL (In Real Life) event on June 11, in an effort to promote stress-free financial planning.

Prince Harry and Rita Ora
Prince Harry and Rita Ora

Royal hug!

We love when celebrity meets royalty! Rita Ora was beaming as she had the pleasure of seeing Prince Harry at a reception ahead of performing in the Sentebale Audi concert at Hampton Court Palace on June 11 in London.

"Thank you so much @sentebale and Hampton Court for having me last night!!" Rita wrote. "It was amazing to see the Duke of Sussex again and it was such an honour to perform and to show my support for the wonderful work Sentabale does helping young people affected by HIV in Southern Africa."

Olivia Wilde style
Olivia Wilde style

Women in Film

Olivia Wilde drenched herself in cape realness at Chateau Marmont on June 11. The star was amongst attendess at an exclusive cocktail event honoring Elizabeth Debicki as the 2019 Women In Film Max Mara Face of the Future Award® recipient.

Leonardo DiCaprio girlfriend Camila Morrone
Leonardo DiCaprio girlfriend Camila Morrone

Flyin' Solo

Another stylish guest at the glittering event was Argentinian model Camila Morrone. Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend stole glances as she flew solo in this physique-hugging white one-shoulder midi dress by brand of the night Max Mara.

Selena Gomez style
Selena Gomez style

Drop dead gorgeous

Selena in Celine! The actress turned heads in an off-the-shoulder LBD while strutting down the carpet for her The Dead Don't Die NYC premiere at the Museum of Modern Art on June 10.

Los Espookys
Los Espookys

Gettin' spooky!

Ana Fabrega, Julio Torres, Cassandra Ciangherotti, Fred Armisen and Bernardo Velasco celebrated their new series Los Espookys with a special screening at Angel Orensanz Center on June 10 in NYC.

