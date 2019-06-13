5 things to know about Madison Anderson, the new Miss Universe Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico’s newest queen has been crowned: meet Madison Anderson, 23, Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2019. Madison, who will go on to represent la isla del encanto in the Miss Universe pageant, is a Florida native who was representing the municipality of Toa Baja at Wednesday's event hosted in idyllic San Juan. Among the judges was Roselyn Sanchez, HOLA! USA’s June covergirl, and Cynthia Olavarría, Miss Universe's 2005 first runner-up.
She is goal-oriented
Born on November 10, 1995, in Orlando, FL the Puerto Rican beauty was born to a Puerto Rican mother and American father. After graduating from high school, Madison moved to NYC to study fashion design and textiles at the Fashion Institute of Technology. She then went on to study marketing and public relations.