View 5 pics | Celebrities

5 things to know about Madison Anderson, the new Miss Universe Puerto Rico

...
5 things to know about Madison Anderson, the new Miss Universe Puerto Rico
You're reading

5 things to know about Madison Anderson, the new Miss Universe Puerto Rico

1/5
Here is why Eva Longoria chose to film Grand Hotel in Miami
Next

Here is why Eva Longoria chose to film Grand Hotel in Miami
Madison Anderson Instagram

Madison Anderson Instagram

Puerto Rico’s newest queen has been crowned: meet Madison Anderson, 23, Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2019. Madison, who will go on to represent la isla del encanto in the Miss Universe pageant, is a Florida native who was representing the municipality of Toa Baja at Wednesday's event hosted in idyllic San Juan. Among the judges was Roselyn Sanchez, HOLA! USA’s June covergirl, and Cynthia Olavarría, Miss Universe's 2005 first runner-up.

 

She is goal-oriented

Born on November 10, 1995, in Orlando, FL the Puerto Rican beauty was born to a Puerto Rican mother and American father. After graduating from high school, Madison moved to NYC to study fashion design and textiles at the Fashion Institute of Technology. She then went on to study marketing and public relations.

Madison Anderson and grandmother at Versailles Palace

Madison Anderson and grandmother at Versailles Palace

She loves to travel, especially with her family

Madison is also a lover of the globetrotting life, jetting off to countries like France or Greece for some R&R and cultural exploration. Being close to her family, this allows her the opportunity to create even more special moments visiting new locations and trying delicious local cuisine.

Madison Anderson at Miss Universe Puerto Rico

Madison Anderson at Miss Universe Puerto Rico

She is bilingual

Having been raised in the U.S. by a Puerto Rican mother, Madison grew up with a strong foothold within both the American and Puerto Rican cultures. Having been raised in Orlando — which has a large Puerto Rican population — Madison was also able to experience and grow up around some of the liveliness of her Latino background.

Madison Anderson at Hogar Ruth Puerto Rico

Madison Anderson at Hogar Ruth Puerto Rico

She is an advocate for victims of domestic abuse

This brillante belleza has a strong passion for social work and has championed the cause of women in need of a second chance. At the pageant, she shared how she spent some time in Saint Kitt and Nevis working alongside women to help equip them with the necessary tools to succeed. She hopes to provide the same support in Puerto Rico, working with organizations such as Hogar Ruth Puerto Rico.

Madison Anderson crowned Miss Universe Puerto Rico

Madison Anderson crowned Miss Universe Puerto Rico

Began her pageant work in 2014

Madison first joined the pageant circuit for the Miss Florida Teen USA in 2014 at the age of 18, where she came in as fourth runner up. After that, she took some time off and came back in full force to win Miss Grand Puerto Rico in 2016. After another hiatus, she came back in 2019 and placed first runner-up in the Miss Florida USA, later going on to win Miss Universe Puerto Rico on Wednesday.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries