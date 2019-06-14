8 sweet dad quotes to live by for Father's Day

View 8 pics | Celebrities

George Clooney
© Getty Images

There is honestly nothing sweeter than dads gushing over how much they love their kids. From Chris Hemsworth posting selfies with his three kids to Prince Harry expressing his excitement at getting to watch his "little bundle of joy" grow up, celebrity and royal dads alike are, in a word, adorable.

In honor of this year's Father's Day, we're looking back at the best quotes by both celeb and royal dads about their children and parenting in general. Keep scrolling for complete cuteness overload, and fair warning, you will swoon over these dads.

 

“All I know is that I am at last experiencing what most people in the world get to experience, which is the incredible amount of love you gain when you have two children you are responsible for. I have always felt a great sense of responsibility to other people in the world, but when you have children of your own, you realize you are responsible for their lives in a way you haven’t been before."

Chris Hemsworth
© Getty Images

“The biggest thing I’ve learned by having kids is that now I know what love is. I know what frustration is. I know the full gamut of emotions, good and bad. I feel I had just scratched the surface prior.” 

Prince Harry
© Getty Images

“Parenting is amazing. It’s only been two and a half, three days. We’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and spend some precious times with him as he slowly grows up.”

Eugenio Derbez

“I wouldn’t be surprised if she followed in her parents’ footsteps, and it’s almost unquestionable that there will be another Derbez [actor]," he told HOLA! USA. "Not because she’s my daughter, but because I have no doubt in my mind that she’ll be a great actress.”

 

Photo: @ederbez

Jimmy Fallon

"If you're lucky enough to have kids, it's the greatest thing in the whole wide world. You experience it together and it's the whole reason you get married in the first place. You want to experience these things together. It's just a magical, fun thing and it makes marriage better."

 

Photo: @jimmyfallon

Prince William

“I never used to get too wound up or worried about things. But now … you get affected by the sort of things that happen around the world or whatever a lot more, I think … Just because you realize how precious life is and it puts it all in perspective.”

 

Photo: courtesy of Matt Porteous

Kanye West

"When I look in North's eyes, I'm happy about every mistake I've ever made. I'm happy that I fought to bring some type of reality to this world we choose to stay in right now, driven by brands and corporations." 

 

Photo: @kimkardashianwest

Ryan Gosling
© Getty Images

“There’s a kind of chaos in it that I love. Maybe in my life, I sort of put myself in situations that were chaotic, outside of my life. And now I have it at home and I don’t go looking for it.” 

