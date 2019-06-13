5 things to know about late Mexican actress Edith González

Edith González, who was one of the most well-known telenovela actors of her generation, died at the age of 54 after a three year long battle against ovarian cancer. She is survived by her husband, Lorenzo Lazo, and her daughter, Constanza Creel González, 14.
Cause of death has yet to be confirmed, but it is believed to be something related to her cancer diagnosis. Many of her friends have shared their condolences and sadness via social media.
Edith has been battling Ovarian Cancer since 2016
Mexican journalist Mara Patricia Castañeda confirmed on the morning TV show HOY that the actress had passed away in the morning hours of June 13. The Cielo Rojo star was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in August of 2016. In 2017, Edith graced the cover of HOLA! Mexico with her husband Lorenzo Lazo and shared how she would spend her time “living and not fighting” because she was not a warrior but “a lover of life.”