5 things to know about late Mexican actress Edith González

5 things to know about late Mexican actress Edith González
5 things to know about late Mexican actress Edith González

Edith Gonzalez Netflix

Edith González, who was one of the most well-known telenovela actors of her generation, died at the age of 54 after a three year long battle against ovarian cancer. She is survived by her husband, Lorenzo Lazo, and her daughter, Constanza Creel González, 14.

Cause of death has yet to be confirmed, but it is believed to be something related to her cancer diagnosis. Many of her friends have shared their condolences and sadness via social media.

 

Edith has been battling Ovarian Cancer since 2016

Mexican journalist Mara Patricia Castañeda confirmed on the morning TV show HOY that the actress had passed away in the morning hours of June 13. The Cielo Rojo star was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in August of 2016. In 2017, Edith graced the cover of HOLA! Mexico with her husband Lorenzo Lazo and shared how she would spend her time “living and not fighting” because she was not a warrior but “a lover of life.”

Edith Gonzalez filming show

Beloved Mexican actress Edith Gonzalez dies at age 54

Edith began her acting career in the 1970s as a child actor

With 70 filming credits under her belt, Edith’s career spans across various networks and platforms — with her television work spanning across the Televisa, Telemundo, and TV Azteca networks. Her last film credit is Un sentimiento honesto en el calabozo del olvido written and directed by Luis Barcenas, which is currently in post-production. Edith began her illustrious acting career with a three-episode run on Cosa juzgada.

Edith Gonzalez performs

She has admitted to having received movie offers in the U.S.

Although Edith had acknowledged to having received offers to work on English-language films in the U.S. in the past, she recognized that those opportunities would be hard to find for her since the desired look for Latinas has shifted away from her signature look.

 

Edith Gonzalez and daughter Constanza Creel Gonzalez

Edith Gonzalez and daughter Constanza Creel Gonzalez

Remembering Edith Gonzalez: the actress' most iconic telenovela roles

Edith leaves behind a 14-year-old daughter

The actress has a daughter, Constanza, whom she had with Mexican politician Santiago Creel. Constanza was born on August 17, 2004. Very much like her mother, Constanza loves to dance. Both are said to have a similar sense of humor and a love for life.

 

Edith Gonzalez, mother, and daughter Constanza Creel Gonzalez

Her great-grandmother was the most intelligent person she knew

In an interview with HOLA! Mexico in 2017, Edith shared that although she had met many valuable and intelligent people throughout her lifetime, that her maternal great-grandmother was the most intelligent person she had ever come across. She said that “Paulita” was loving and profound and carried an impressive sense of wisdom. Pictured above are Edith, her mother, and daugther.

 

