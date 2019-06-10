View 7 pics | Celebrities

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth celebrate 10 years of amor – take a look at their relationship!

Miley Cyrus, 26 and Liam Hemsworth, 29 are celebrating ten years of love. That’s right! According to Miley, their romance began back in June 2009 when she “started diggin you in 2009 @liamhemsworth.” On June 11, present-day, the Hannah Montana alum shared a few snaps from the archives to wish her hubby a happy anniversary. It’s no secret the Party in the USA singer, and the Hunger Games actor have lived through an emotional roller coaster, but despite their on-and-off relationship through the years, the lovebirds finally tied the knot at an intimate family wedding on December 23, 2018.

 

Scroll through the gallery and take a walk down memory lane on Miley and Liam’s ten year anniversary. ¡Viva el amor!

 

2009 - The beginning of a romance

Based on Miley’s pictures, the Malibu singer developed a thing for Liam back in 2009 on the set of the romance film The Last Song.

2012- It's official

After dating for what seemed like a year, the famous couple was going strong – stepping out to public events – and Miley was even spotted with a large sparkly rock on her ring finger. Of course, this led many to believe they were engaged.

2013 - The split

However, the following year, the then boyfriend and girlfriend called off their engagement in September 2013. Miley’s father, Billy Ray Cyrus told Nightline, "They're young, they're kids," he says. "The great news is they're great friends. And if you end up getting married, that's your business too, you know?" 

That same year, the singer-songwriter debuted her song Wrecking Ball.

2016 - Back on!

Following a three-year break, the artists rekindled their romance. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Miley confirmed her engagement to Chris Hemsworth’s younger brother was back on!

"Young people in general, what we wear and what a relationship and a commitment means is very different to what tabloids like to make it mean," she told the tv host. "I think young people have a different idea of partnering and not feeling that this necessarily means this is going to have a legal document signed and dated because it's really sharing a life with someone and not about a legal paper that tells me anything."

2017 - Love is in the air

The We Can’t Stop singer released her new hit Malibu which she explained to Billboard magazine was about the relationship with her love.

2018 - ¡Viva los novios! 

This was the year Miley and Liam finally tied the knot! On December 23, 2018, the couple said ‘I do’ at an intimate family wedding at their home. Little by little, they began sharing details of their private ceremony through social media.

2019 - Husband and wife

Less than a year into their marriage, the Mr. and Mrs. have been inseparable, stepping out to concerts, public events and red carpets. Their latest date night was a fashionable evening at the Saint Laurent men’s show in Malibu.

