Angelina Jolie has made the world a better place, one deed at a time

Angelina Jolie has made the world a better place, one deed at a time
Angelina Jolie has made the world a better place, one deed at a time

Angelina Jolie charity work
Angelina Jolie charity work

For years Angelina Jolie has led a double life as one of Hollywood’s most prestigious actresses and secondly, as a philanthropist recognized for her extensive charity work. Over the weekend, the A-Lister stepped out for yet another important cause. On Saturday, June 8, 2019, the 44-year-old visited a refugee camp at the border of Venezuela in Maicao, Colombia where she was all smiles during the reopening between the two countries. The mother-of-six spent the afternoon greeting children and meeting with parents.

 

The Oscar-winning actress also met with the President of Colombia, Ivan Duque to advocate for the children of Venezuelan immigrants, who were left in limbo after their parents fled from the country’s social-economic crisis. There's no question Angelina's will to help others has earned her an honorary title. Scroll through the gallery for more on how Angelina has helped and continues to serve others.

Aid for Venezuela

“The president and I spoke of the risk of statelessness for more than 20,000 Venezuelan children,” said the actress in a statement. Angelina also delivered a speech during a press conference post visiting the refugee camp.

UNHCR ambassador

The Hollywood star, who is an envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for refugees since 2001, is known for her constant participation in charity work. Although her career as an actress has put her in the spotlight, the Mr. and Mrs. Smith star is also praised for her will in helping others, who are less fortunate.

True humanitarian

In 2005 Angelina donated funding to found the National Center for Refugee and Immigrant Children. The following year she raised awareness for Yele Haiti, the Wyclef Jean's foundation. 

A-list Philanthropist

For years Brad Pitt’s ex-wife has taken her philanthropic efforts around the globe. Back in 2007, Angelina visited a refugee camp in Chad to raise awareness for thousands of refugees fleeing from Darfur.

Continual efforts

In 2008, the UNHCR ambassador made a trip to Afghanistan to ask for international assistance for refugees from Pakistan.

Mother-of-six 

The brunette beauty, who adopted three of her children from third-world countries continues to aid their home countries. Maddox, 17, who she adopted from Cambodia, has a youth organization set up in his honor. Pax, 15, who she adopted from Vietnam also has a foundation under his name. And Zahara, 14, who was born in Ethiopia follows under her older siblings.

