Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week
Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

Abs of steel: Jennifer Lopez's best ornament, and we know how she gets them!
serena williams love
© @serenawilliams

Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around, the biggest names in Hollywood look ever-exceptional when they're out and about. This week was filled with #CoupleGoals, a huge royal event and lots of J.Lo - what more could you possibly want? Scroll through to see the best celebrity photos of the week from the estrellas we all love!

 

The city of love

Just outside the Peninsula Paris, Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian stole a sweet moment in the wee hours of the morning.

"Remember when I asked you to tell me a story at 2am outside our hotel? Than I fell asleep standing in your arms?" she asked in the caption. We're guessing he definitely remembers!

Disney Toy Story 4 stars
© Getty Images

You've Got a Friend in These Stars!

The starry voices behind Disney/Pixars' Toy Story 4: Tom Hanks, Annie Potts, Tim Allen, Tony Hale, Christina Hendricks and Keanu Reeves, ventured around the new Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort on June 8 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Trooping the Colour 2019
© Getty Images

Trooping the Colour

Prince Louis made his highly-anticipated debut at Queen Elizabeth’s birthday celebration - a.k.a., Trooping the Colour a.k.a. the event of the week - and it was very colorful! See the adorable one-year-old join his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton, and older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte on the balcony of Buckingham Palace here!

Julianne Moore gun violence
© @juliannemoore

Family matters

Julianne Moore and her 17-year-old daughter Liv showed their support for National Gun Violence Awareness Day. The pair joined many other activists in marching across the Brooklyn Bridge to raise awareness. "Wearing orange at the #brooklynbridge march today with some of my favorite people. #wearorange," the Oscar-winner wrote to fans.

Jonas Brothers Spotify
© Getty Images

The Carnival of Happiness

Spotify took over The Greenpoint Backlot in Brooklyn, NY, to celebrate the Jonas Brothers on June 7. The brand created "The Carnival of Happiness" in honor of the band's highly-anticipated reunion album, inspired by their playful aesthetic. The Jo Bros' family, friends, and 300 of their top listening fans on Spotify were invited to enjoy the fanfare, which was riddled with easter eggs from their classic music videos, like a photo op in a bathtub a la the Sucker video.

Selena Gomez
© Getty Images

Out of the park!

Selena Gomez was met with cheers as she stepped up to the plate to fundraise for Children's Mercy Hospital of Kansas City on June 7. She had a blast playing in the celebrity softball game, along with stars like Paul Rudd, at Kauffman Stadium during the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend in Kansas City, Missouri.

More: Selena Gomez surprises children's hospital patients at their prom

Jlo It's My Party
© Getty Images

Dazzling diva

Jennifer Lopez sparkled -as always - onstage during the high-flying kick-off of her It's My Party Tour at the Forum in California on June 7. 

More: OMG! J.Lo now has THIS in common with Beyoncé and Rihanna

Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes
© Getty Images

Moschino Madness

Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes stepped out of Riverdale and into Moschino as they joined fellow starlets Kathryn Newton and Rowan Blanchard at the designer's Spring/Summer 20 Menswear and Women's Resort Collection party at Universal Studios Hollywood on June 7, sponsored by FIJI Water.

Halle Berry and Javier Muñoz pride
© Getty Images

LA Pride!

Film 5B celebrity ambassadors Halle Berry and Javier Muñoz attended the opening night of LA Pride on June 7 at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. RYOT, a Verizon Media Company, hosted the pair and more stars for the documentary's premiere.

Jake Gyllenhaal Tom Sturridge
© Courtesy of Gregory Pace @gnpace

Gone Fishin'

Broadway's Sea Wall/A Life stars Tom Sturridge and Jake Gyllenhaal hung out at FISHBOWL, the stylish parlor under the Dream Midtown.

beyonce AFI
© Mason Poole

Hey, Bey, Hey!

It's not every day that Beyoncé graces an event with her presence, but the superstar made the effort in honor of presenting the 2019 Franklin J. Schaffner Alumni Medal to Melina Matsoukas (AFI Class of 2005) at the 47th AFI Life Achievement Award honoring Denzel Washington. The star-studded event at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on June 6 also saw presenters like Julia Roberts and Spike Lee.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus
© Getty Images

Beach babes

Lovebirds Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus hit up Paradise Cove in Malibu for a scenic Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer 20 Show on June 6. Can you say #couplegoals?

Daniela Lopez Osorio
© Getty Images

Legs for days!

Daniela Lopez Osorio was a Gucci goddess as she waltzed down the carpet at the 2019 Fragrance Foundation Awards. The chicly dressed model presented during the ceremony held at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 5 in NYC.

Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld
© Getty Images

#CoupleGoals

Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld were the hosts with the most at their 13th edition of the Bash at Victorian Gardens in Central Park on June 5. The event is considered to be one of the biggest family fundraisers in NYC, bringing together notable supporters and families such as Nicky Hilton Rothschild and more to enjoy carnival-style fun. A highlight for guests was enjoying shaved iced by event sponsor FIJI.

Jonas Brothers Amazon movie
© Amazon Prime Video

Burnin' Up

They're back! Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas suited up and stepped out for the world premiere of their Amazon Prime Video original JONAS BROTHERS’ CHASING HAPPINESS at Regency Bruin Theater on June 3.

Jennifer Lopez style
© Getty Images

Fashion Icon 

Jennifer Lopez continued her unwavering reign as a style queen as she strutted down the pink carpet and into the 2019 CFDA Awards wearing a delicious Ralph Lauren design and PLATINUM jewelry from Harry Winston. Inside, she accepted her well-deserved "Fashion Icon award."

See the best looks from the 2019 CFDA Awards

Jennifer Lopez interview
© iHeartLatino

Radio Head

Lucky for us, Jennifer Lopez was out and about a ton this week! First, performer stopped by Enrique Santos' daily signature iHeartLatino morning show which is syndicated nationally and airs live from iHeart's Miami station TÚ 94.9. She spoke candidly about her life, including raising her kids with Marc Anthony and Alex Rodriguez's relationship with her famous ex!

