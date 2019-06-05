Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Marc Anthony celebrate children's graduation – see the pics
Alex Rodriguez had a sweet message for his daughter Ella who is starting middle school next year.
Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony and Alex Rodriguez's children are graduating from elementary school and moving up to middle school.
Emme, Max and Ella all graduated from elementary school and are heading to middle school.
Alex and Marc posed with little Max on his big day.
