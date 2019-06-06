View 8 pics | Celebrities

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's sweetest moments together

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's sweetest moments together
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's sweetest moments together

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper relationship
Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper relationship

Russian supermodel Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper first made headlines stepping out together in 2015. Since then, the pair’s love has blossomed and they are now parents to daughter Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper, whom they welcomed in 2017. The notoriously private couple doesn’t often make public appearances together, but when they do, they can’t hide their love for one another. Click through for a look at the couple’s sweetest moments...

 

Bradley might not have taken home the Best Actor Oscar at the 2019 Academy Awards, but he still had his best girl by his side at the ceremony, during which he performed the Oscar-winning song Shallow with Lady Gaga.

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper relationship
Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper relationship

Courtside lovers. Irina couldn't keep her hands off the actor as they got cozy at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in 2016.

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper relationship
Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper relationship

The A Star Is Born director had his golden girl by his side at the 2019 Golden Globes. Irina showed her support for Bradley at the awards show making a rare red carpet appearance alongside the nominated actor.

 

A month later, Bradley gave the mother of his child a special shout out during his acceptance speech at the BAFTAs. He said (via People), "Most of all I have to thank Irina, for putting up with me for all the music I was trying to make in our basement for a year. Thank you very much. Thank you."

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper relationship
Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper relationship

Nearly a year after they were first linked together, the pair stole a kiss during the 2016 L'Oreal Red Obsession Party in Paris. Several months later, Irina would debut her baby bump at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper relationship
Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper relationship

The Russian beauty snuggled up to the Hollywood star at Wimbledon in 2016.

 

Bradley briefly spoke about his family during a 2018 interview with NPR's Morning Edition saying, “I guess having a child, and having a family of my own — which is a miracle and something I've always dreamt of — has opened me up even more, I guess, to the day, and to be present."

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper relationship
Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper relationship

While they walked the red carpet separately, the supermodel and actor were spotted holding hands as they departed the 2016 Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper relationship
Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper relationship

Bradley and Irina put their love on display as they walked their first major red carpet together at the 2018 Met Gala in New York City.
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk family time
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk family time

The doting parents were all smiles during a walk with their daughter in New York City back in 2018. Prior to giving birth, Irina opened up to HOLA! about needing the "perfect" partner to start a family. "I don't think there's a perfect time to have kids. I think first you have to find the perfect person," the model admitted.

