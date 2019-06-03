View 13 pics | Celebrities
Take a walk down love memory lane with Shannon de Lima and James Rodríguez's love story

Take a walk down love memory lane with Shannon de Lima and James Rodríguez's love story
Take a walk down love memory lane with Shannon de Lima and James Rodríguez's love story

Get to know Shannon de Lima, James Rodriguez's gorgeous gal
Get to know Shannon de Lima, James Rodriguez's gorgeous gal
Shannon de Lima and James Rodríguez love story
Shannon de Lima and James Rodríguez love story

Colombian soccer player James Rodriguez, 27, is on everyone’s radar due to his impressive athletic skills, but also for his romantic relationship with the Venezuelan model, Shannon de Lima, 31.

After keeping their love secret for many months and even years, the happy couple have now welcomed a sweet baby boy named Samuel. Excited to share the news, the soccer star took to his social media to spread the joy with his fans. "I want to share my biggest joy with you. Today God has allowed me to be a dad once again, honoring us with Samuel's arrival in our family,” he wrote. “We are happy at home living this moment. I want to thank you in advance for all your kindness, respect and discretion."

Scroll through the gallery to see how James and Daniela’s story has evolved!

James married to Daniela Ospina
James married to Daniela Ospina

James was previously married to Daniela Ospina

Before Shannon arrived in his life, the pro soccer player was married to fellow Colombian model Daniela Ospina. After six years, the couple separated in July 2017. They chose to lead separate lives and prioritize their careers. Daniela wanted to focus on her clothing brand, meanwhile, James left for Germany for a career opportunity. They share their daughter, Salomé, six.

Shannon de Lima married to Marc Anthony
Shannon de Lima married to Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony and Saúl Álvarez in Shannon's life

As for Shannon, the top model married Marc Anthony in November 2014, but they divorced after two years.

In 2017, she had a brief romance with Mexican boxer Saul ‘El Canelo’ Álvarez: “It was very quick. He’s a very kind person. I have a lot of love for him,” she shared on an appearance with Despierta America in November of that same year.

Shannon de Lima and James Rodríguez love story
Shannon de Lima and James Rodríguez love story

James and Shannon met for the first time in Miami

After months of living the single life, James and Shannon met during the summer of 2018 in Miami. The soccer forward visited the 305 along with the rest of his Bayern Munich teammates.

James arrived in the U.S. at the end of July after spending time with his family in his native Colombia. Although he was unable to play in Miami due to a fracture, he scored a goal on the personal front as he met the woman that would eventually become his girlfriend.

Shannon de Lima and James Rodríguez love story
Shannon de Lima and James Rodríguez love story

Shannon and James, together for the first time

Although James returned to Germany and Shannon continued working in the U.S., they continued an amicable relationship on social media, and from time to time they would comment and like each other's photos.

Their chemistry was undeniable and in September 2018 they went on a trip to Israel. It was the first time they were spotted together during dinner in a restaurant in Tel Aviv.

Shannon de Lima and James Rodríguez love story
Shannon de Lima and James Rodríguez love story

A couple’s first

On October 25, 2018, artist Romero Britto shared a photo showcasing James and Shannon on his social media. The snap features the couple alongside the Brazilian painter and sculptor and a lady friend.

Shannon de Lima and James Rodríguez love story
Shannon de Lima and James Rodríguez love story

They were spotted at a soccer match in Madrid

Two months later, the model and soccer star were seen at a soccer match in Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu to watch the final of the Copa Libertadores between Boca Juniors and River Plate.

Shannon de Lima and James Rodríguez love story
Shannon de Lima and James Rodríguez love story

A very happy birthday to Shannon

Shannon and James continued keeping in contact and on her birthday at the beginning of 2019, the Venezuelan beauty shared a photo in which one could see her room filled with balloons with one that read ‘Love Sha.’

Although she didn’t mention who’d given her such sweet gift, there was an accompanying image that featured a soccer ball and the number ten, which is his number for Colombia's national team.

Shannon de Lima and James Rodríguez love story
Shannon de Lima and James Rodríguez love story

Shannon supports James during his games

In February, Shannon posted a pic with glimpses of a Liverpool against Bayern Munich soccer match.

Shannon de Lima and James Rodríguez love story
Shannon de Lima and James Rodríguez love story

Shannon maintains a good relationship with James’ mother

In March Shannon and James’ mother, Maria del Pilar Rubio exchanged messages on a selfie posted by Maria. She wrote, “Beautiful mommy,” meanwhile, Maria responded “Thank you,” along with heart and flower emojis.

Shannon de Lima and James Rodríguez love story
Shannon de Lima and James Rodríguez love story

Shannon also messages with James’ sister

In April, James’ sister, Juana Valentina commented, “My God,” on one of Shannon’s photos featuring the model inside a hotel. Shannon quickly responded: “Stay with me.”

Shannon de Lima and James Rodríguez love story
Shannon de Lima and James Rodríguez love story

James confirms he lives with Shannon de Lima

It wasn’t until an interview he had with German newspaper Bild, that James confirmed his and Shannon’s relationship. Not only that but he also confessed they lived together in Munich. “We live here together, we have a great relationship,” he said.

Shannon de Lima and James Rodríguez love story
Shannon de Lima and James Rodríguez love story

Shannon and James show off their love in public

The couple is now happy to show off their love and has even welcomed an adorable baby boy named Samuel. Congratulations to the happy parents!

