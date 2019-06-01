View 17 pics | Celebrities

Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

date 2019-06-01
Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

From telenovelas to the big screen, get to know Mexican actress and 'Vida' star Melissa Barrera
From telenovelas to the big screen, get to know Mexican actress and 'Vida' star Melissa Barrera
Demi Lovato Christina Aguilera
© @ddlovato

Demi Lovato Christina Aguilera

Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around, the biggest names in Hollywood always look exceptional when they're out and about. Scroll through to see the best celebrity photos of the week from the estrellas we all love!

 

Latina Sisterhood

Demi Lovato completely fangirled over Christina Aguilera during her debut "The Xperience LIVE in Vegas" show on May 31 - can't you see the tears in her eyes? The singer shared multiple videos of her crying, singing along and dancing in the crowd throughout the night.

Lupita Nyong'o book
© BookExpo 2019

Lupita Nyong'o book

Booked and blessed!

Lupita Nyong'o can add published Children's book author to her resume! The Oscar-winner discussed her debut story Sulwe at NYC's 2019 BookExpo during the Children's Book and Author Breakfast on May 31 at the Javitz Center.

Serena Williams
© The Peninsula Paris

Serena Williams

Bonjour!

Serena Williams got in the Parisian spirit this week! The athlete luxuriated in her downtime at the Peninsula Paris, where she stayed while competing in Roland Garros, France’s major international tennis tournament.

Lady Gaga
© Getty Images

Lady Gaga

I whip my hair back and forth!

Fans eager to step inside the Haus of Gaga Las Vegas museum on opening day, got more than they bargained for when Mother Monster herself made a surprise appearance! Lady Gaga unexpectedly arrived in a custom Laurence & Chico orange tulle skirt, giving her glorious outfits on display a run for their money.

Vida series
© Getty Images

Vida series

Livin' La Vida Loca

On the heels of being renewed for a third season, team Vida: Tonatiuh, Ser Anzoategui, Chelsea Rendon, Tanya Saracho, Starz EVP and General Council Audrey Lee, Carlos Miranda, and Adrian Gonzalez stepped out for the West Coast Liberty Awards at SLS Hotel in L.A.

Sesame Street Michelle Obama
© Getty Images

Sesame Street Michelle Obama

#SquadGoals!

The stars traveled on down to Sesame Street as the iconic show honored Former First Lady Michelle Obama and celebrated their 50-year history of helping kid’s everywhere grow smarter, stronger and kinder with their annual benefit gala at Cipriani Wall Street in NYC. The evening featured a performance by John Legend who brought along his fun-loving wife Chrissy Teigen. Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Oliver, Hoda Kotb, and the Sesame Street Muppets were among stars at the event which raised over $4.5 million to help Sesame Workshop.

Eva Longoria
© Getty Images

Eva Longoria

Belle of the ball

Eva Longoria Baston was honored at the Greenwich International Film Festival 5th Annual Changemaker Gala on May 30 in Greenwich, CT. The powerhouse latina, who donned a sophisticated David Koma suit, was given her honor by Master of Ceremonies Kathie Lee Gifford at L'Escale restaurant.

Karrueche Tran and Christina Milian
© Getty Images

Karrueche Tran and Christina Milian

Carpet cackles

Karrueche Tran and Christina Milian had a good laugh as they flaunted their fabulous ensembles on the 29th Annual Environmental Media Awards fittingly green carpet at Montage Beverly Hills on May 30.

Big Little Lies 2
© Getty Images

Big Little Lies 2

Big Six

The Monterey five have earned a very strong new member as powerhouse Meryl Streep joined Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Nicole Kidman at the Big Little Lies season two premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center in NYC.

yara shahidi new york times
© Getty Images

yara shahidi new york times

Peace!

Yara Shahidi had us green with envy for her jumpsuit as she stepped out for the FX and The New York Times The Weekly event at the London Hotel in West Hollywood, California on May 30.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick
© Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick

Date night!

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick made for a dapper duo in London on May 29. The Sex and the City star supported her husband as he made his West End debut in The Starry Messenger at Wyndham's Theatre and proudly congratulated him at the after party at Browns Hotel.

Reese Witherspoon
© Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon

Hello, sunshine!

New York City felt a little bit brighter as Reese Witherspoon toured around promoting the second season of Big Litttle Lies. The actress was all smiles as she waved to photographers outside the Good Morning America studios on May 29.

Krysten-Ritter-jessica-jones
© Getty Images

Krysten-Ritter-jessica-jones

This event is bumpin'

Krysten Ritter stole the show at a special screening of Jessica Jones season three at ArcLight Hollywood on May 28. The 37-year-old pregnant actress, who is expecting her first child with longtime love Adam Granduciel, was red hot in a dress by Rodarte x Universal Standard. Seen here: she flaunted her growing bump next to co-star Rachael Taylor.

Millie Bobby Brown
© WireImage

Millie Bobby Brown

Princess of the Monsters

Our hearts fluttered as Millie Bobby Brown waltzed onto the blue carpet at the Godzilla II: King Of The Monsters screening on May 28. The Stranger Things star looked lovely in a lacey gown by Dior, which she complemented with a sweet heart-shaped handbag.

Elsa Hosk and Gizele Oliveira
© House of CB London

Elsa Hosk and Gizele Oliveira

Livin' the dream

Elsa Hosk and Gizele Oliveira played co-hosts at the House of CB 90's Dreamer Collection lunch in London on Monday, May 27. The pair treated guests to an exclusive look at the collection as they noshed at The Ritz London. 

Orlando Bloom Unicef
© UNICEF

Orlando Bloom Unicef

Making a difference

UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Orlando Bloom visited Mozambique in East Africa this week, where 1.1 million children remain in urgent need of humanitarian assistance in the aftermath of tropical cyclones Idai and Kenneth.

 

The actor travelled to Beira, one of the areas worst-affected by Cyclone Idai, which killed over 600 people and destroyed nearly 240,000 homes when it made landfall in March.

Orlando Bloom UNICEF
© UNICEF

Orlando Bloom UNICEF

Making a difference

“It’s remarkable to see children, who have been through so much, gain a sense of normality in the safe spaces set up by UNICEF, where they are free to sing, dance, play and just be children,” Orlando said. “These are children and young people with dreams, they want to be in school. But almost everyone I’ve met here has lost their classrooms, their books and crucial identification documents due to the cyclones. Without IDs they are unregistered, almost invisible and vulnerable to exploitation. It is heartbreaking.”

