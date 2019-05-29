View 7 pics | Celebrities

From telenovelas to the big screen, get to know Mexican actress and 'Vida' star Melissa Barrera

From telenovelas to the big screen, get to know Mexican actress and 'Vida' star Melissa Barrera
From telenovelas to the big screen, get to know Mexican actress and 'Vida' star Melissa Barrera

Mexican actress Melissa Barrera is one to watch these days – literally. The 28-year-old stars as Lyn in the Starz show Vida, where she gives life to one of two Mexican-American sisters, who are the protagonists of the series.

The singer-actress was born in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, and got her kick start in acting with telenovelas. If she seems extra-familiar to some of you, it's probably because the brunette beauty also appeared in the third season of Mexican Netflix series Club de Cuervos where she played millionaire socialite Isabel Cantu.

But enough chit-chat – keep reading to find out more about the stunning Mexicana you’re about to see everywhere.

 

She went to NYU

Melissa studied college at NYU before returning to Mexico to pursue her acting career. The new wifey and her hubs also got engaged in New York. Surely, the Big Apple has a special place in her heart. 

She almost wasn't Lyn

The singer-actress was offered the role of Lyn at a time when she didn't have a working visa. Luckily, Starz waited to begin filming so that she could play the lead role. 

Eyebrows on point

It should be noted she has an amazing eyebrow game. Like, seriously amazing! Look at that arch!

Set Life 

From her beginnings in telenovelas to film and now Vida, Melissa can shoot up to 40 scenes in one day. Now that's impressive, no?

Viva los novios!

Melissa married her love, music producer and singer Paco Zazueta in early 2019. The Mr. and Mrs. had a lovely wedding in Acapulco, Mexico. 

She wants to pay it forward

In an interview with ELLE.com, the 28-year-old talked of increasing Latinx representaion in television and film. “I want to produce things, and help people the way I’ve been helped,” she said. “Whenever I can give people opportunities, I’m going to do that.”

What's next?

Soon you can catch the actress in the feature film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway show In The Heights. Melissa will also be showing off her singing talent on the big screen. 

