With the school year coming to an end, festivals and graduation ceremonies are turning up left and right. Dozens of celebrities have shared with their followers tidbits of these important events in which their children have become the main protagonists. And as expected, Jennifer Lopez didn’t let her twins, Max and Emme’s big day go unnoticed. Proud of her children's achievements, the singer attended an event organized by her kids' school and was surprised to be seen accompanied by her fiancé, Alex Rodríguez, and by Emme and Max's father, Marc Anthony.