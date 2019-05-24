View 16 pics | Celebrities

Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week
Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

Do Jennifer Lopez and Kendall Jenner share their taste in fashion?
Do Jennifer Lopez and Kendall Jenner share their taste in fashion?
Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around, the biggest names in Hollywood always look exceptional when they're out and about. Scroll through to see the best celebrity photos of the week from the estrellas we all love!

 

Hilaria Baldwin hosted a traditional English Tea at the Crosby Street Hotel in NYC with UK-based children's brand My 1st Years, in celebration of the launch of their Royal Collection.

Photo: Michael Simon/Startraks

Adria Arjona attended the Amazon Prime Video Good Omens screaming in NYC at The Whitby Hotel. 

Photo: Amazon Prime Video

© Getty Images

Cara Santana celebrated the launch of Charlene Tang's first collection at Petite Ermitage in Los Angeles. The beauty was the perfect model for the collection in the Teal Chrysants Flower Pajama Blouse and Teal Chrysants Flower Palazzo Pants.

© Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen and DJ Khaled got the party stared as they kicked off the season with Pepsi #Summergram celebration in NYC. 

 

© Getty Images

V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin, and J-Hope also known as K-POP sensation BTS took a visit to the Empire State building in NYC. 

© Getty Images

Kris Jenner attended the The Fresh Air Fund annual spring benefit at The Ziegfeld Ballroom in NYC. During the event, the proud grandmother opened up about her new grandchild, Psalm West. 

© Getty Images

Will Smith took his family down the magic (red) carpet of the Aladdin premiere in Hollywood. Jada Pinkett Smith even opted for a look inspired by his Genie character as Trey and Willow wore black.

 

© Getty Images

Christina Milian had the perfect date for the Aladdin premiere, her daughter Violet Madison Nash.

 

© Getty Images

Naomi Scott had the assistance of Mena Massoud as they posed together on the Aladdin purple carpet.

 

© Getty Images

Shanina Shaik's dream finally became a reality when she attended the Aladdin premiere. The supermodel, who wore a Galia Lahav sequined top, wrote on social media how this was the only movie she wanted from the video store when she was a kid.

 

© Getty Images

Kate Moss was the definition of chic as she celebrated the 150th anniversary of Moët & Chandon’s flagship wine, Moët Impérial.

© Getty Images

Rihanna was chic, cool and confident during the launch of promotionnal event of her brand Fenty in Paris. 

 

Roger Federer was dapper as he attened the special gala in honor of the 150th anniversary of Moët & Chandon’s flagship wine, Moët Impérial. 

Photo: Moët & Chandon

© Getty Images

Hilaria Baldwin, with husband Alec, showed off a blonder hue while attending the American Ballet Theatre's annual Spring Gala in NYC.

 

© Getty Images

Leah Remini was honored at the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation's Gracie Awards. The Second Act star brought her sense of humor to the stage and shared with the crowd, “I have my speech in my hand in case it was a man running the teleprompter.” She also also took a moment to recognize the success of the women in the room by stating, "You are a woman, you are badass, you are talented and a master of the multitask… be unapologetically you."

 

© Getty Images

Michael Fassbender, Sophie Turner, Jessica Chastain and James McAvoy were a group of fierce heroes at the the X-Men: Dark Phoenix photocall in London. 

