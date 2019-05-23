Meet the stars of Telemundo's upcoming Selena Quintanilla series

Calling all Selena Quintanilla fans! A new show based on the late Queen of Tejano will soon be hitting your screens. And it's not that two-part limited series soon hitting Netflix her family is producing. Unlike that story, this new show (airing on Telemundo) will take a deeper dive into the mystery of Selena's death in 1995.
Based on the book El Secreto de Selena, which translates to "Selena's Secret," the 13-episode series will detail the writings of Puerto Rican journalist María Celeste Arrarás. María covered the death of Selena in the 90s as well as the trial of the woman who killed her Yolanda Saldívar.
“This is coming out 24 years after Selena’s death, and it’s the revealing story of what really happened,” María said about the series. The TV journalist, who is portrayed on the show by Mexican actress Sofía Lama, also serves as the show's executive prodoucer and admitted it was "surreal" watching herself on TV. Scroll through to see more info about the upcoming series!