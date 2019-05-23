View 6 pics | Celebrities

Meet the stars of Telemundo's upcoming Selena Quintanilla series

'Party of Five' gets a reboot which will focus on a Mexican-American family – all the details
'Party of Five' gets a reboot which will focus on a Mexican-American family – all the details
© Grosby Group

Selena Quintanilla

Calling all Selena Quintanilla fans! A new show based on the late Queen of Tejano will soon be hitting your screens. And it's not that two-part limited series soon hitting Netflix her family is producing. Unlike that story, this new show (airing on Telemundo) will take a deeper dive into the mystery of Selena's death in 1995. 

 

Based on the book El Secreto de Selena, which translates to "Selena's Secret," the 13-episode series will detail the writings of Puerto Rican journalist María Celeste Arrarás. María covered the death of Selena in the 90s as well as the trial of the woman who killed her Yolanda Saldívar

 

“This is coming out 24 years after Selena’s death, and it’s the revealing story of what really happened,” María said about the series. The TV journalist, who is portrayed on the show by Mexican actress Sofía Lama, also serves as the show's executive prodoucer and admitted it was "surreal" watching herself on TV.  Scroll through to see more info about the upcoming series!

© Getty Images

Maria Celeste

María Celeste Arrarás 

Puerto Rican journalist María Celeste Arrarás covered the late singer's death and the trial of her killer Yolanda Saldívar. In her book, she has three female protagonists – Selena,  Yolanda Saldívar, and herself María Celeste, who works to unocover all the mysteries of the case. 

© Getty Images

Maya Zapata

Maya Zapata

The Mexican actress will play the Bidi Bidi Bom Bom singer. Maya has starred in several shows and films, including crime drama Bordertown, which she starred alongside Jennifer Lopez, who also portrayed Selena in the 1997 film.

 

 “Selena for me was a great figure that my generation grew up with,” Maya said of the role.

© Getty Images

Damayanti Quintanar

The 36-year-old Mexican actress is playing Yolanda Saldívar, the woman who was Selena’s biggest fan, closest friend and president of her fan club.

 

Her obssession with the singer eventually led her to shooting her in 1995 in a motel in Corpus Christi, Texas.

© Getty Images

Sofía Lama 

Taking on the role of María Celeste Arrarás is Mexican actress  Sofía Lama. “She is such an important figure. She is an independent, strong, hardworking woman. It was a pleasure playing her role,” she said.  

© Getty Images

Daniel Elbittar

The Venezuelan actor will play the love of Selena's life, her husband Chris Perez. The Dreaming of You songstress married the guitarist in 1992. 

 

