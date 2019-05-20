View 11 pics | Celebrities

Love is in the air at Cannes! All the sweetest celeb couple moments on and off the carpet

...
Love is in the air at Cannes! All the sweetest celeb couple moments on and off the carpet
You're reading

Love is in the air at Cannes! All the sweetest celeb couple moments on and off the carpet

1/11
Emilia Clarke had the most relatable reaction to her 'Game of Thrones' characters' fate
Next

Emilia Clarke had the most relatable reaction to her 'Game of Thrones' characters' fate
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
© Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Nestled on the glittering coast of the French Riviera, the Cannes Film Festival is a picturesque publicity spot for celebrities to promote their latest films. Even more so, the cinema carnival seems to be the ultimate romantic getaway for celebrity couples.

Yes, love seems to be in the air for A-list pairs like Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, and Antonio Banderas and Nicole Kimpel as they spree through the 2019 incarnation of the prestigious festival. They may have flown there for work, but these photos prove starry couples are always at play.  

Scroll through our gallery to see the celebrity lovebirds that are flaunting more than just glittering style on the red carpet!

 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

These newlyweds may take the cake for most affectionate on the Cannes carpet circuit. The festival almost seems like a honeymoon for the pair, who served up their best looks both fashion and love-wise. Priyanka's Instagram is brimming with their Cannes PDA!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Cannes
© Getty Images

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Cannes

Nick proved he's a true gentleman as the pair made their Cannes carpet debut at the Les Plus Belles Annees D'Une Vie (a.k.a: The Best Years of a Life) premiere.

Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault
© Getty Images

Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault  

The longtime lovebirds put their love on display at the Vanity Fair and Chopard Party.

Alessandra Ambrosio and Nicolo Oddi
© Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio and Nicolo Oddi

Alessandra Ambrosio and Nicolo Oddi

The supermodel and her beau made a casual (yet stylish) arrival to the film festival. 

Eva Longoria and Jose 'Pepe' Bastón
© Getty Images

Eva Longoria and Jose 'Pepe' Bastón

Eva Longoria and Jose 'Pepe' Bastón

The Latina Powerhouse and her husband looked tres chic as they enjoyed the Kering and Cannes Film Festival official dinner.

Nicole Kimpel and Antonio Banderas
© Getty Images

Nicole Kimpel and Antonio Banderas

Nicole Kimpel and Antonio Banderas

The Spanish actor and the model were the perfect match as they attended the screening of Pain And Glory.

Antonio Banderas and Nicole Kimpel kiss
© Getty Images

Antonio Banderas and Nicole Kimpel kiss

Pucker up!

The pair, who have been dating since 2015, shared a kiss on the carpet. 

Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu and Maria Eladia Hagerman
© Getty Images

Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu and Maria Eladia Hagerman

Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu and Maria Eladia Hagerman

The filmmaker and his leading lady were dressed to the nines as they walked the carpet for Pain And Glory. 

cannes-couples-elton-john

cannes-couples-elton-john

Elton John and David Furnish

A song of love! The musician and his husband were all smiles as they attended the screening of Rocketman

Evan Ross and Ashley Simpson Ross
© Getty Images

Evan Ross and Ashley Simpson Ross

Evan Ross and Ashely Simpson Ross 

Evan and Ashley got cozy as they attended the 10th annual Filmmakers Dinner hosted by Charles Finch, Edward Enninful and Michael Kors at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc. 

Miles Teller and girlfriend
© Getty Images

Miles Teller and girlfriend

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry

Miles and his leading lady shared a kiss at the top of the stairs before heading into the Too Old To Die Young screening. 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries