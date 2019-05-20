Love is in the air at Cannes! All the sweetest celeb couple moments on and off the carpet

View Galleries
-
Movie stars dressed to impress at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival – see their stunning looks!
-
Cannes 2019: The best moments on and off the red carpet
-
Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week
This week we got UPFRONT and personal with some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh with friends or hitting up...
-
Maluma, Prince Royce, Bad Bunny and more Latin superstars light up Vegas for fight night!
¡Noche de lucha! Las Vegas sizzled over Cinco de Mayo weekend as big names turned up for the big Saúl 'Canelo' Álvarez and Daniel Jacobs...
-
Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week
Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around, the biggest names in Hollywood always look exceptional when...