2019 Breast Cancer Research Fund Hot Pink Party: All the best pics from the glam evening

2019 Breast Cancer Research Fund Hot Pink Party: All the best pics from the glam evening
2019 Breast Cancer Research Fund Hot Pink Party: All the best pics from the glam evening

Eva Longoria underwent emergency surgery while in Cannes
Eva Longoria underwent emergency surgery while in Cannes
William P. Lauder and Lois Robbins
William P. Lauder and Lois Robbins

Pink was the color of the night as some of the biggest names in entertainment, health and more aligned for the 2019 Breast Cancer Research Fund Hot Pink Party. It was a milestone occasion for the event, which celebrated its 25th year on May 15. The beautiful evening started on the pink carpet, where everyone showed off their best pink attire before heading inside of the glamourous ballroom at the Park Avenue Armory.

Inside, host and global ambassador of the Estée Lauder Estate Elizabeth Hurley celebrated breast cancer survivors, family and friends of survivors and those who passed and left a long legacy. Grammy-award winning musician and composer, David Foster took the stage with his fiancé Katherine McPhee and more for a round of stunning performances.

Over six million dollars was raised and will further support breast cancer research. Scroll through to see the best pictures from the glam evening.

 

What a night!

William P. Lauder and Lois Robbins were the perfect match on the capret of the spectacular event. 

Elizabeth Hurley
Elizabeth Hurley

The Grand Dame

Elizabeth Hurley, who has long been an advocate for breast cancer research, showed a little leg and a lot of support during the occasion. The Royals actress was also the host for the event.

Pia Toscano
Pia Toscano

Think pink 

Pia Toscano stunned in a pink dress by Michael Costello.

Grace Elizabeth
Grace Elizabeth

Pretty in pink 

Grace Elizabeth wore a stunning gown by Brandon Maxwell. 

Lilliana Vazquez
Lilliana Vazquez

Make it fashion

Style expert Lilliana Vazquez attended the event in a colorblocked look. 

David Foster and Tommy Hilfiger
David Foster and Tommy Hilfiger

High Five

The night wasn't all about the ladies! David Foster and good friend Tommy Hilfiger hammed it up on the carpet. 

bcrf-david-foster-performance

bcrf-david-foster-performance

Music with love

David Foster was joined by his fiancée Katherine McPhee as he played the piano. 

Maxwell and Vera Wang
Maxwell and Vera Wang

Best seat in the house 

Maxwell and Vera Wang were all smiles inside of the gala. The Bad Habits singer gave attendees an impromptu performance – which started at his seat and ended on the stage. 

David Foster piano
David Foster piano

Music from the heart

Pia Toscano joined David on stage for a performance. 

