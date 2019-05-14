View 10 pics | Celebrities

Cannes 2019: The best moments on and off the red carpet

Cannes 2019: The best moments on and off the red carpet
Cannes 2019: The best moments on and off the red carpet

Alessandra Ambrosio
© Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio

Sure, Cannes Film Festival is all about the red carpet fashion, but the iconic 12-day silver screen festival also features some star-studded moments outside the Palais des Festivals. 

Celebrities drinking bubbly? Check. Rooftop parties? Double check. Downtime workouts with scenic backdrops? Of course! 

Scroll through to see the best moments on and off the red carpet at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

 

Alessandra Ambrosio

When in Cannes, every swanky soirée is a good photo opp. Alessandra Ambrosio posted on her Insta a picture of herself enjoying a glass of pink rosé by the French Riviera. "[Rosé] all day," she captioned the photo.

 

Photo: Instagram/alessandraambrosio

Luka Sabbat
© Getty Images

Luka Sabbat

 Luka Sabbat

The Dead Don't Die actor Luka Sabbat was honored at the 3.14 hotel where La Journée and Bodvár House of Rosés hosted a welcome reception in his honor. He, along with Ann Hafström and Bodvár Hafström, enjoyed the rooftop party overlooking the gorgeous scenery.

Romee Strijd
© Getty Images

Romee Strijd

Romee Strijd

The Victoria Secret Angel was photographed sporting a comfy athleisure outfit while taking a stroll outside and enjoying the streets of Cannes.

Julianne Moore
© Getty Images

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore arrived at the Les Misérables red carpet premiere wearing a black Louis Vuitton dress that featured an extra chic black leather mini jacket.

Elle Fanning
© Getty Images

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning, who is the youngest member of the Cannes' jury, is seen at the Promenade de la Croisette in Cannes, France. 

Selena Gomez
© Getty Images

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez, who wore a cute Chanel two-piece set, had a moment with the photographers during The Dead Don't Die photocall in Cannes. 

Javier Bardem
©

Javier Bardem

Javier Bardem

The Spanish actor was spotted doing press with the HFPA at the Nikki Beach Pop up at the Cannes Film Festival. 

Priyanka Chopra
© Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra

Before heading to the Rocket Man premeire, Priyanka Chopra took a second to bask in the beauty of Cannes in her hotel room.

 

Photo: Instagram/priyankachopra

Elton John Taron Egerton
© Getty Images

Elton John Taron Egerton

Rocketman Afterparty

Elton John and Taron Egerton took the stage and performed a duet during the  Rocketman Gala Party in Cannes.

Julianne Moore
© Getty Images

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore

During The Staggering Girl photocall, the actress wore a  wore a tiered green and silver sequin dress from the Valentino Pre-Fall 2019 collection.

