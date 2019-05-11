Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

View 18 pics | Celebrities

Another week, another menagerie of fun-loving celebrities living their best lives! And what a week it was, starting with the Met Gala and its many after-parties that saw stars letting loose and having a ball. Your favorite celebrities know how to party and always looking beyond fabulous doing so. What were our favorite celebs up to this week? 'Estrellas We Love' is on the prowl!

 

Major changes

"GUYS!!!!!!! Dreams came true today for me," Demi Lovato wrote on her Instagram along with this photo of her and Scotter Braun. "I officially have a NEW MANAGER!!! And not just any new manager but the one and only @scooterbraun!!!! Couldn’t be happier, inspired and excited to begin this next chapter with you Scooter!!! Thank you for believing in me and for being apart of this new journey. Let’s DO THIS!!!!!"

 

Photo: Instagram/@ddlovato

George and Amal Clooney
© Getty Images

George and Amal Clooney

Golden Moments

George and Amal Clooney had an out-of-this-world date night at OMEGA's celebration of the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 and the moon landing underneath the Saturn V rocket at Florida's Kennedy Space Center. The A-list couple looked ever-glamorous, with Amal matching the "golden moments" theme as they joined NASA veterans and fellow stars at the dinner.

Tyra Banks attends Sports Illustrated
© Getty Images

Tyra Banks attends Sports Illustrated

America's Next Top Swimsuit Model

A parade of stars walked the red carpet at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 Issue Launch at Seaspice in Miami, FL, a gorgeous waterfront lounge. Guests had the opportunity to savor internationally-inspired offerings by Chef Angel Leon as well as Belvedere cocktails and champagne pours of Moet Chandon. 

Past and current swimsuit models strutted their stuff and posed for the cameras in celebration of the popular sports magazine. Its most recent cover story? America's Next Top Model host and former supermodel, Tyra Banks.

RELATED: TYRA BANKS IS BACK – AND MORE FIERCE THAN EVER – ON THE COVER OF SPORTS ILLUSTRATED AT 45

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse
© Getty Images

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse

The Suite Life!

Barbara Palvin may have left her Victoria's Secret wings at home, but she brought her own little angel to the party, boyfriend Dylan Sprouse, who is ever the supportive partner-in-crime. The pair partied it up in Miami and were seen getting down on the dance floor and having a great time. We stan a couple in love!

Jasmine Sanders, Winnie Harlow and Halima Aden
© Getty Images

Jasmine Sanders, Winnie Harlow and Halima Aden

Legs for days!

This bouquet of SI Swimsuit beauties - Winnie Harlow, Jasmine Sanders and Halima Aden - snuggled up to each other at this week's spiciest party.

Chris Pine
© Getty Images

Chris Pine

Mellow yellow

Chris Pine kept thing casual at the I Am the Night FYC Emmy event, where guests sipped on La Pinta Pomegranate cocktails and enjoyed live music.

Eva Longoria style
© Getty Images

Eva Longoria style

Latina Powerhouse

Eva Longoria was a vision in white as she attended her Global Gift Foundation's Women Empowerment Luncheon at Viceroy L'Ermitage in Beverly Hills on May 9.

GALLERY: EVA AND MORE LATINA CELEBS LOOKING ABSOLUTELY STUNNING WITHOUT MAKEUP

Anne Hathaway
© Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

Co-star shenanigans

Anne Hathaway was joined by her hilarious The Hustle co-star Rebel Wilson as she finally received her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 9 in Hollywood!

Shanola Hampton and Malin Åkerman
© Getty Images

Shanola Hampton and Malin Åkerman

Making a difference

Ahead of Mother's Day, members of the Council of Feeding America Entertainment Shanola Hampton and Malin Åkerman helped distribute fresh produce and perishable food at a farmers market-style mobile pantry to over 150 families. The stars aim to raise awareness about the issue of hunger right here at home in the United States.

Feeding America Council Members
© Getty Images

Feeding America Council Members

Feeding America

Shanola Hampton, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Leighton Meester, Malin Åkerman, Jennie Garth and Luca Bella Facinelli - plus Jennie Garth's daughter Bella Facinelli - all rallied to volunteer at the Feeding America and Los Angeles Regional Food Bank Team for the special Mother's Day event that took place on May 7 in L.A.

jackie cruz and geena davis
© Getty Images

jackie cruz and geena davis

Geena and Friends!

The Bentonville Film Festival presented a buzzing “Geena and Friends” event featuring the festival's co-founder and chair Geena Davis and an all-star group of female actors, including (from left to right): Sydelle Noel, Jackie Cruz, Geena Davis, Jordana Spiro and Jamie Brewer. The gals took to the stage to re-imagine memorable dialogue from iconic all-male movie scenes through an all-female lens.

Alec Baldwin
© Courtesy of BFA

Alec Baldwin

Fancy family

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin brought their sweet little daughter Carmen along to the de Grisogono “Color Mania” Party in NYC. The trio donned their formal best, but kept things casual with their fun nature.

Danielle Herrington
© Getty Images

Danielle Herrington

Street style

Danielle Herrington was spotted out and about in NYC while promoting the launch of the coveted 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Rita Moreno award

Rita Moreno award

Children are the future

The Bronx Children’s Museum hosted a starry third annual benefit gala on Tuesday, May 7 in New York City at Manhattan’s Gotham Hall. The night was dedicated to the children of the Bronx - past, present, and future exemplified - by Bronx-grown luminaries like Rita Moreno, The View’s Sunny Hostin and actress Sonia Manzano of Sesame Street fame, who were among honorees.

Kerry Washington
© Angie Vasquez

Kerry Washington

Children are the future

The event, which raised over $500,000 was in part a success thanks to Bronx native and Gala Co-Chair Member Kerry Washington, who glittered in an abstract gown that matched BCM's colors. “Museums were a huge part of my upbringing, but I always had to go outside of my neighborhood to be enriched in this way," Kerry said. "I am truly humbled by the possibilities of what will come out of this beautiful museum. By supporting the museum, you are not just supporting a building, you are supporting the inner self-worth of an entire borough of children."

Madelaine Petsch Riverdale
© Getty Images

Madelaine Petsch Riverdale

Throwin' shade

Madelaine Petsch ducked under the latest frames from her M3 collection with Privé Revaux as she hopped over to NYC from Riverdale. The chic actress donned cut-off light denim jeans, a structured wrap jacket and her Mads ($39.95) cat-eye sunnies. 

Mena Massoud
© Getty Images

Mena Massoud

A Whole New World

Mena Massoud, who plays the title role in Disney’s highly-anticipated live-action remake of Aladdin, sported a stellar look to the film’s European Gala screening in London. While no magic carpet was in sight, he did have a magical-looking velvet jacket over his mandarin collar shirt, which he expertly paired with IWC Schaffhausen's Portofino Automatic watch as he waltzed down the red carpet.

Tia Mowry baby

Tia Mowry baby

Mamma Mowry and me

Tia Mowry celebrated her adorable daughter Cairo's first birthday with an intimate gathering at home in L.A. "Celebrating Cairo's 1st birthday with a bohemian inspired party!" the mom wrote on her Instagram, along with a photo of her and her tot dressed in a precious Janie and Jack ensemble.

"Thanks @janieandjack for outfitting her in this amazing head-to-toe look," she added. "We spent the afternoon with our closest family and friends singing songs, blowing bubbles and eating cake. Starting her birthday month off with chic yet chill vibes!" Sidenote: "chic-yet-chill" is now going to be our new phrase.

 

Photo: Instagram/@tiamowry

