Just like hermanas: The incredible friendship between Eva Longoria and Roselyn Sanchez

Eva Longoria and Roselyn Sanchez forever friends
© Instagram

#FriendshipGoals! Eva Longoria and Roselyn Sanchez’s friendship goes beyond Hollywood. The two women met years ago and have shown up to support each other on red carpets, television series and in real life. Eva, 44, and Roselyn Sanchez, 46, don’t just bond over being fierce Latinas, but motherhood and their new series Grand Hotel. Getting her start in the industry, Eva told the HOLA! USA cover star that she looked up to her dear friend for inspiration.

“When I came to this industry, you were the only one I looked up to and thought, ‘Ok, I want to be like her.’ You’re a producer, director, songwriter…you sing and dance; I don’t sing and dance. [Laughs] I’ve known you since before you had your children." Scroll through the gallery to see some of the highlights of Roselyn and Eva’s friendship.

 

Forever friends

The Mexican actress and the Puerto Rican superstar have been friends for over a decade and still find time for laughs and girl talk.

© Getty Images

Have a laugh

Eva and Roselyn's laughter and friendship will take centerstage in their new series, Grand Hotel which premieres in June.

© Getty Images

Whoa baby

Roselyn had a hand for Eva as she walked the carpet for her film Overboard while she was pregnant with her son Santi. It's safe to say, there is never a dull moment.

Eva Longoria and Roselyn Sanchez cool moms

Cool Moms

Roselyn and Eva’s bond doesn’t just stop with them. The pair find time for their children to bond as well. Eva, who is mother son Santi, and Roselyn, who is mother to seven-year-old Sebella and 18-month-old Dylan both juggle work, life and motherhood.

 

© Instagram

Mommy advice The Devious Maids star is always sure to offer her friend and new mom tips about raising children. After Eva told the star how she has "no screen time" policy with her son, the mother-of-two offered a hilarious fact.

"With Sebella everything had to be perfect," she said. "And we’d sanitize everything. Now it’s like ‘Dude, you’ll be fine.’"

© Instagram

Party girls

When the Grand Hotel stars get together it’s always a god time.

© Getty Images

Red Carpet beauties

Eva and Roselyn always support each other. The pair turn up for movie and show premieres and even each others fundraising events.

© Getty Images

Unbreakable Bond

Although they are married and mothers but they always find time to catch up, have a laugh and be two supportive Latinas.

 

