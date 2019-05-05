View 15 pics | Celebrities

Met Gala 2019: The cutest couples on the red carpet

Met Gala 2019: The cutest couples on the red carpet
Met Gala 2019: The cutest couples on the red carpet

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Welcome to the 2019 Met Gala, where the world's greatest stars gather for one glorious (and ultra-glamorous) night. This year's theme is "Camp: Notes on Fashion," a theme inspired by the 1954 Susan Sontag essay, where she describes camp as the "love of the unnatural." In other words, it's a night for full exaggeration and theatrics.

Lady Gaga showed up in not one, but four fabulous looks! And Serena Williams? She paired sneakers with her gorgeous Versace gown. But tonight more it was more than just about good fashion; it was also about Hollywood's cutest couples. 

Scroll to see the hottest duos at the 2019 Met Gala!

 

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian showed up at the 2019 Met Gala looking extra gorgeous. She wore a Versace yellow gown covered in tiny, delicate butterflies. The bright yellow dress also featured puffy sleeves. The tennis player paired her dress with Off White Air Force 1 neon sneakers. 

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner
Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner

Lady Gaga shuts down the Met Gala with four dramatic outfit changes

Supermodel Karlie Kloss looked flawless wearing a gold and black mini dress designed by Dapper Dan. She was joined by her husband Joshua Kushner who also looked ~dapper~ in a classic tux.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Joe and Sophie made their debut as a married couple at the Met Gala, which was their first public appearance since tying the knot in Las Vegas. The pair are due to follow up their fun ceremony with a wedding in Europe later this summer.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez dazzled on the red carpet. JLo wore a silver wig with a matching frillly dress. A-Rod chose to wear a lavender-colored suit for the night.

Baz Lurhman and Catherine Martin
Baz Lurhman and Catherine Martin

Baz Lurhmann and his wife Catherine Martin opted for pink looks for the night.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter
Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter

Benedict Cumberbatch wore an all-white suit with a matching white hat, while his wife opted for a lavender look.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

It must have been a trip down memory lane for these young lovebirds, who were returning to the place they made their red carpet debut as a couple. Travis went for a Military-inspired look, while his lady was lovely in lilac.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner swapped her black hair for a blonde bob while rocking a Tommy Hilfiger jumpsuit; she resembled her daughter Kylie Jenner quite a bit! Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble wore a black suit.

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse
Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse

Met Gala 2019: The glitz, glam and camp from fashion's biggest night

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse arrived wearing funky and fabulous outfits. She wore a blue gown with a Marie Antoinette-inspired hairdo, while Cole wore a two-toned suit decorated with colorful patches.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus and her beau Liam Hemsworth walked the red carpet together and both rocked simple, but incredibly chic looks.

Thalia and Tommy Mottola
Thalia and Tommy Mottola

Thalia and Tommy Mottola went over the top with their "camp"-inspired outfits. 

Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Hilfiger
Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Hilfiger

The theme for Tommy Hilfiger and his wife Dee Hilfiger was USA. The duo wore matching USA-decorated outfits.

Gisele and Tom Brady Met Gala 2019
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady

The Brazillian beauty and her husband of ten years looked lost in their own little world as they arrived at the event together. Tom rocked IWC Schaffhausen’s Portugieser Perpetual Calendar Edition “150 Years” watch, perhaps a subtle nod to his long-lasting relationship.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kanye West kept it pretty casual, but Kim Kardashian rocked a daring nude look. The skin-tight dress was covered with tassles and gave the illusion that it was dripping wet.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

The married couple pulled out all the stops for this year's Met Gala. Priyanka donned a sheer and colorful gown, while Nick wore a white suit with a silver undershirt.

