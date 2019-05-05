View 10 pics | Celebrities

Maluma, Prince Royce, Bad Bunny and more Latin superstars light up Vegas for fight night!

...
Maluma, Prince Royce, Bad Bunny and more Latin superstars light up Vegas for fight night!
You're reading

Maluma, Prince Royce, Bad Bunny and more Latin superstars light up Vegas for fight night!

1/10
Watch Kylie Jenner ink her love Travis Scott with a matching tattoo ahead of the Met Gala
Next

Watch Kylie Jenner ink her love Travis Scott with a matching tattoo ahead of the Met Gala
Canelo Álvarez and Daniel Jacobs celebrities
© Getty Images

Canelo Álvarez and Daniel Jacobs celebrities

¡Noche de lucha! Las Vegas sizzled over Cinco de Mayo weekend as big names turned up for the big Saúl 'Canelo' Álvarez and Daniel Jacobs boxing match at T-Mobile Arena. It was world champion versus world champion on Saturday, May 4 as Mexican Canelo took on American Daniel live on DAZN. Scroll through our gallery to see Maluma, Prince Royce, Bad Bunny and more stars heating up the headlining game with cheers, style and some fighting moves of their own.

Canelo Álvarez girlfriend
© Getty Images

Canelo Álvarez girlfriend

Celebratory smooch!

Canelo Álvarez did his culture proud as he won the middleweight unification fight over the holiday weekend. The boxer gave his girlfriend Fernanda Gomez a sweet kiss at his fight after-party at the All-New KAOS Nightclub at PALMS as Mexican flags waved in the background.

MORE: The truth behind Cinco de Mayo traditions

Maluma and Natalia at Canelo fight
© Amanda Westcott/DAZN

Maluma and Natalia at Canelo fight

Date night

Saúl got a huge congratulations from his close buddy Maluma, who attended with his girlfriend Natalia Barulich. The trio posed for photos backstage after the win, with model Natalia looking red hot in a one-shoulder jumpsuit for her night out with Maluma, who repped his signature printed suit style.

MORE: Maluma is in love and wants everyone to know - so is marriage in his near future?

Maluma and Canelo
© Amanda Westcott/DAZN

Maluma and Canelo

Bro hug

The fighter and singer, who have been friends for years, gave each other a sweet hug backstage as cameras flashed.

Maluma fight

Maluma fight

Bob and weave

The 25-year-old Colombian superstar was clearly amped up by the fight as he punched the air in a backstage cooridor. Lucky for us, Maluma took to his Instagram Story to share a playful clip of his imaginary fight.

 

Photo: Instagram/@maluma

Usher Canelo Backstage
© Amanda Westcott/DAZN

Usher Canelo Backstage

Put up your dukes

Another VIP guest was Usher, who palled around with winner Canelo backstage. The singer-songwriter congratulated the champ on his Instagram with the song The Champ Is Here. 

Prince Royce Vegas
© Amanda Westcott/DAZN

Prince Royce Vegas

Hang loose!

Prince Royce was pumped to hit the stands at the arena, sharing multiple glimpses from his view of the ring on Instagram.

MORE: Maluma and Prince Royce soak up the sun in Miami after wedding rumors with girlfriend

Mario Lopez and Danny Trejo
© Amanda Westcott/DAZN

Mario Lopez and Danny Trejo

Screen stars

Latin icon Danny Trejo caught up with friend Mario Lopez in the crowd. It was fight fan Mario's second night in a row at the arena. He later congratulated Canelo backstage.

Bad Bunny style
© Amanda Westcott/DAZN

Bad Bunny style

Hiding in a hoodie

While he may have been a VIP (Very Incognito Person), we'd recognize Bad Bunny's style anywhere - including the front section of T-Mobile arena. The Puerto Rican singer cheered on Canelo from behind a blue-printed hoodie, sunglasses and a face mask.

Dave Chappelle
© Amanda Westcott/DAZN

Dave Chappelle

All smiles

Dave Chappelle was a smiling spectator as he watched the match. The comedian's famous grin shone bright in the star-studded crowd.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries