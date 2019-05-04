View 24 pics | Celebrities

Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

...
Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week
You're reading

Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

1/24
Home Run! A-Rod shows his Instagram followers how to hit a homer
Next

Home Run! A-Rod shows his Instagram followers how to hit a homer
Eva Longoria Special Olympics

Eva Longoria Special Olympics

Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around, the biggest names in Hollywood always look exceptional when they're out and about. Scroll through to see the best celebrity photos of the week from the estrellas we all love!

 

Summer Games

Eva Longoria and baby Santi traveled down to her home state of Texas for the Special Olympics on Friday, May 3. The glam momma, seen here with her Eva's Heroe's co-founder Christiane Perkins-Garcia, was honored to host the 50th annual Texas Special Olympics.

 

Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria

Zoe Saldana and sisters
© Getty Images

Zoe Saldana and sisters

Breakfast at Tiffanys

Tiffany & Co. held an intimate early Mother’s Day breakfast on Friday, May 3, celebrating the launch of the Tiffany Cafe at Beverly Hills. Hosted by Zoe Saldana, who was joined by her sisters Cisely and Mariel (pictured here), the breakfast supported Baby2Baby.

 

"Breakfast at #TiffanyCafe in celebration of mothers everywhere with @tiffanyandco & @baby2baby," the Marvel star wrote on her Instagram. Zoe rocked a selection of rose gold Tiffany T pieces to accent her floral Erdem dress and Christian Louboutin shoes.

MORE: Zoe Saldana brings back this '60s hair trend we love

Dillon Francis
© Jose Cuervo

Dillon Francis

Lavandería gratis

Dillon Francis partnered with Jose Cuervo to give away free laundry for a year this Cinco de Mayo, so his fans could take back their Sundays!

la-la-anthony
© Getty Images

la-la-anthony

Ohh La La

La La Anthony sparkled in a slit gown on the red carpet of VH1’s Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Mom at The Theatre at the Ace Hotel in L.A.

Lil' Kim, Misa Hylton Brim, and Mary J. Blige
© Getty Images

Lil' Kim, Misa Hylton Brim, and Mary J. Blige

Group hug!

Power trio Lil' Kim, Misa Hylton Brim, and Mary J. Blige took a moment to show their love for each other at the Tribeca Film Festival as they attended MCM Global's premiere of The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion at Spring Studios in NYC.

Uma Thurman and son Prada
© Getty Images

Uma Thurman and son Prada

Mommy-son date

Uma Thurman had a sweet plus one at the glamorous Prada Resort 2020 fashion show at Prada Headquarters in NYC, her son Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke! The pair coordinated in black for the May 2 outing, with Levon's shoes subtly matching his mother's top - they were Prada, of course.

Lily Collins and Zac Efron
© Getty Images

Lily Collins and Zac Efron

Wicked style

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile co-stars Lily Collins and Zac Efron made for a dazzling duo on the Tribeca Film Festival red carpet. Lily was a true star in an original Saint Laurent piece that featured one embellished sleeve adorned with red stars.

Vida cast
© Getty Images

Vida cast

Mexican-American Starz

The cast of Starz's series Vida gave us life on the Tribeca carpet on May 2. Carlos Miranda, Chelsea Rendon, Roberta Colindrez, Mishel Prada, Tanya Saracho, Melissa Barrera, Ser Anzoategui, Ramses Jimenez and Raul Castillo were all in attendance to participate in the "Tribeca TV: Vida" talk at SVA Theater.

French Montana Tao
© Dan Nilsen for TAO Group

French Montana Tao

Birthday bash

Rick Ross and French Montana took to the mics as they celebrated TAO Group partner Andrew Goldberg’s birthday hosted by Baha Mar at LAVO nightclub in NYC.

Reese Witherspoon in Little Fires Everywhere
© Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon in Little Fires Everywhere

Little style everywhere

Reese Witherspoon was on fire as she spoke onstage during the Hulu '19 presentation at Hulu Theater at MSG in NYC on May 1. The A-lister buzzed about her new show Little Fires Everywhere in a black-and-ivory floral silk charmeuse dress from the Transeason 2019 Michael Kors Collection.

Victoria's Secret Angel Barbara Palvin and Rocky Barnes
© Getty Images

Victoria's Secret Angel Barbara Palvin and Rocky Barnes

Angels unite

Victoria's Secret Angel Barbara Palvin was joined by Rocky Barnes to celebrate the New Incredible by Victoria’s Secret Collection in L.A. at Victoria's Secret Beverly Center on May 2.

Tony Awards 2019
© Getty Images

Tony Awards 2019

Cher the spotlight

Stephanie J. Block, who is nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in The Cher Show, posed with a few of NYC’s bravest from FDNY Engine 54 / Ladder 4 / Battalion 9, who will be receiving a Tony honor themselves this year, at Sofitel New York in midtown. 

Julianne Moore Verizon
© Getty Images

Julianne Moore Verizon

Bejewled beauty

Julianne Moore put on a stylish display at the 2019 Verizon Media NewFront in NYC, donning a black and white outfit and statement choker. She introduced the upcoming documentary 5B, which will be released theatrically in June 2019.

Jonas Brothers
© Getty Images

Jonas Brothers

They're back...

And they're cool! After building a flurry of anticipation, multiplatinum powerhouse trio the Jonas Brothers officially announced their 40-city Happiness Begins Tour, which will launch this summer and feature special acts Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw.  The announcement coincided with the pre-order for the band’s comeback album Happiness Begins.

Charlie's Angels reunion
© Getty Images

Charlie's Angels reunion

Calling all angels!

One of our favorite moments of the week was seeing Charlie's Angels trio Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu reunite for a special reason. Lucy Liu joined her previously-honored co-stars in receiving a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 1.

RELATED: See another 'beyond beautiful' reunion between the co-stars

Enrique Olvera
© Getty Images

Enrique Olvera

Food for thought

The Los Angeles Times Food Bowl kicked off their month-long festival at Opening Night, Mesamérica and DFiesta. Held at The Million Dollar Theater, Grand Central Market, and La Cita, this three-part event served to celebrate the 50th anniversary between L.A. and Mexico City and bring notable Mexican and Mexican-Americans - like chef Enrique Olvera - to talk about the interconnectedness between the two cities.

 

Photo: Will Tee Yang

Chrissy Teigen and Richard Gere
© Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen and Richard Gere

Hostess with the mostess

Chrissy Teigen joined forces with Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski to host the City Harvest: 2019 Gala on April 30. Honorees of the evening included Richard Gere (seen right), while foodies guests like Food Network staple Geoffrey Zakarian (left) attended. Most importantly, the affair raised $4.1 million, enough to provide over 14 million meals for New Yorkers in need.

Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron
© Marion Curtis / StarPix for LionsGate

Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron

Delphic duo

Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron put on a puzzling pose for this photo at the New York special screening of their film LONG SHOT. The dolled-up duo both opted to wear fitted blazers for the exciting event at AMC Lincoln Square.

Selena Gomez and Oprah
© Getty Images

Selena Gomez and Oprah

Empowering estrella

April ended on an empowering note for Oprah Winfrey (although doesn't every month?), who was honored with the first ever "Empowerment in Entertainment Award" at The Hollywood Reporter's inaugural Empowerment in Entertainment Gala in L.A. on Tuesday, April 30. Special guests like Selena Gomez filled Milk Studios for the powerful evening. 

MORE: Selena Gomez opens up about mental health

Eva Longoria and Eiza Gonzalez
© Getty Images

Eva Longoria and Eiza Gonzalez

A-list guest list

Other star attendees included Eva Longoria (who popped in a sleek yellow number), Eiza González and Caitlyn Jenner (who brought along Sophia Hutchins). Guests were treated to two specialty Casamigos cocktails: "Pink Flamingo" and "Margarita Verde." In a creative fashion, Casamigos Blanco and Reposado minis were also placed at each table, with custom tags featuring empowering quotes from iconic women like Eleanor Roosevelt, Rupi Kaur and Michelle Obama.

Keith Richards and family outing
© Project 0

Keith Richards and family outing

Daddy-daughter outing

Keith Richards was all smiles with his daughters Theodora and Alexandra at the Project 0 and the Times Square Edition's Mangroove to benefit the Mangroves event.

olivia-culpo-sister-colgate
© Getty Images

olivia-culpo-sister-colgate

You're never fully dressed without a smile

Olivia Culpo and her sister Sophia Culpo retreated to the Colgate Optic White Beauty Studio to relax and recharge during the buzzing Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. Guests there received hair and makeup touch-ups and learned the secret to achieving a visibly brighter and whiter smile.

Katie Holmes Chanel
© Billy Farrell, BFA

Katie Holmes Chanel

Leather lady

Katie Holmes wowed onlookers in a tight all-black leather suit as she stepped out for a swanky (and star-studded) dinner at Balthazar in NYC. CHANEL hosted the 14th annual celebration of the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival Artists Program at the celeb-hotspot on Monday, April 29.

Lupita Nyong’o
© Getty Images

Lupita Nyong’o

Dior dreamin'

Could Lupita Nyong’o be any more glamorous? The actress shone bright in this dreamy number at the star-studded Christian Dior fashion show in Marrakech,Morocco on Monday, April 29. 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries