Billboard Music Awards 2019: See all the cute couples on the red carpet

Billboard Music Awards 2019: See all the cute couples on the red carpet
Billboard Music Awards 2019: See all the cute couples on the red carpet

Will Smith’s artist evolution: Rapper, actor and global icon
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

It’s that time of the year! The Billboard Music Awards are live from Las Vegas tonight, and some of the hottest artists have already made their way through the red carpet. From From Cardi B and Offset to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, see all the couples that have already arrived!

 

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Nick and Priyanka made their Billboards red carpet debut looking flawless. Priyanka stunned in a sexy white dress, meanwhile Nick appeared dapper in a checkered suit. 

Cardi B and Offset
Cardi B and Offset

Cardi B and Offset

Wowza! The couple had a pretty steamy moment on the red carpet. We should also note Cardi B leads tonight's nominations with 21 mentions!

Ciara
Ciara

Ciara 

Ciara and her son were one of our favorite couples on tonight's red carpet. Not only did she look absolutely beautiful, but her little boy was the coolest kid in that printed suit. How cute is he?

Kevin and Danielle Jonas
Kevin and Danielle Jonas

Kevin and Danielle Jonas 

The hot couple smiled at the camera right before Kevin's big performance. 

Terry and Rebecca Crews
Terry and Rebecca Crews

Terry and Rebecca Crews

Terry and Rebecca Crews looked chic and extravagant as they graced the red carpet. The couple have been together for more than 30 years! Serious couple goals right there. 

David Guetta
David Guetta

David Guetta and Jessica Ledon

David and his girl were all smiles as they made their way through.

