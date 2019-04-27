View 30 pics | Celebrities

date 2019-04-27

Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week
Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

Jennifer Lopez's hilarious 3 a.m. antics on set of her new film 'Hustlers'
Jennifer Lopez's hilarious 3 a.m. antics on set of her new film 'Hustlers'
Diane Guerrero

Diane Guerrero

Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around, the biggest names in Hollywood always look exceptional when they're out and about. Scroll through to see the best celebrity photos of the week from the estrellas we all love - this one is filled with surprises!

 

Colombian chic

Diane Guerrero paid a fashion homage to her Colombian heritage during her first appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon! "With some of my favorite people," the beauty wrote along with this photo, "wearing a Colombian designer @andresotaloraofficial dress tonight for @fallontonight."

 

Photo: Instagram/@dianeguerrero

Olivia Culpo
© BFA

Olivia Culpo

Magic hour

Olivia Culpo was the ultimate wing woman as she hosted the BACARDÍ Lime Neon brunch event at the whimsical Magic Hour Rooftop Bar on Friday, April 26.

Jessica Chastain and Sophie Turner
© Getty Images

Jessica Chastain and Sophie Turner

Can-Can

Jessica Chastain and Sophie Turner took a moment to kick back while on their X-Men Dark Phoenix promo tour stop at Cafe De L'Homme in Paris.

The A-lister shared a similar photo to Instagram, writing: "Me and my spirit animal @sophiet in Paris dancing the can-can on our press tour for #DarkPhoenix - as one does."

Aimee Garcia

Aimee Garcia

¡tres estrellas!

Aimee Garcia took to Instagram to share her delight at starting press for her upcoming film El Chicano at the Mondrian Los Angeles Hotel. "So much fun at #ElChicano press junket w these two @georgelopez @raulcastillo," she wrote.  

 

Photo: Instagram/@aimeegarcia4realz

Alec Baldwin kiss Hilaria
© Getty Images

Alec Baldwin kiss Hilaria

Carpet kiss

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin flaunted their love on the red carpet ahead of the Crown Vic screening at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival at SVA Theater on April 26 in NYC.

Queen Latifah Tribeca
© Getty Images

Queen Latifah Tribeca

Tidings from Tribeca

Queen Latifah was sandwiched by the Blackmon girls of the short doc If There Is Light at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival's after-party for Queen Collective hosted by P&G at Spring Place. 

Kelly Rowland
© Getty Images

Kelly Rowland

Photog frenzy

Annenberg Space for Photography celebrated their 10th anniversary and kicked the season off with CONTACT HIGH: A Visual History of Hip-Hop, in conjunction with the west coast debut of NYC’s largest photography festival: Photoville L.A. Tina Knowles and her hubby Richard Lawson joined their longtime friend Kelly Rowland for the flashy event.

emma-roberts-kirsten-stewart
© David Vassalli

emma-roberts-kirsten-stewart

Hollywood happenings

Emma Roberts, Kristen Stewart and director Justin Kelly palled around at JT LeRoy's official premiere after party at Beauty & Essex L.A. hosted by Flaunt Magazine and Herradura Tequila.

Sofia Reyes
© Palms Casino Resort

Sofia Reyes

Billboard bash

Peace! Following the sizzling Latin Billboard Awards, some of the biggest names in music turned out for Bad Bunny’s performance at the newly opened KAOS Nightclub at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. Mexican singer Sofía Reyes was one of those attendees, sparkling in a black romper.

Jlo Hustlers
© GC Images

Jlo Hustlers

Robe radiance!

Jennifer Lopez was a stunner while walking to set for her new movie Hustlers. Donning nothing but a robe over her costume, the superstar proved she can make any clothes look like a chic ensemble.

MORE: See JLo's hilarious 3 a.m. on-set antics!

Jasmine Tookes
© BFA

Jasmine Tookes

Pretty in pink!

Jasmine Tookes slipped into tight leather pants and a cute pink blazer for the launch of the first ‘Afropolitan’ makeup brand UOMA Beauty at NeueHouse in L.A. on Thursday, April 25. The 28-year-old model worked it on the carpet before heading inside to enjoy a performance by Estelle.

J Balvin

J Balvin

Cocktail crooner

Torch it up! J Balvin put the final touch on a new BUCHANAN’S Blended Scotch Whisky cocktail by blowtorching jalapeños at CASA BUCHANAN’S: THE SPEAKEASY event in Las Vegas. The VIP evening, which aimed to raise a glass to Latin music, saw the superstar creating the “Viva Buchanan’s” drink.

Taylor Swift surprise
© Getty Images

Taylor Swift surprise

Surprise, it's ME!

In advance of her new single Me!, Taylor Swift surprised fans at the new Kelsey Montague "What Lifts You Up" mural on April 25 in Nashville, Tennessee. The songstress commissioned the piece of art, which is sprinkled with clues about her upcoming music.

Daniel Craig
© Getty Images

Daniel Craig

Bond Babes

Daniel Craig posed with his stunning Bond 25 co-stars Léa Seydoux, Ana de Armas, Naomie Harris and Lashana Lynch at the film’s launch on Thursday. The picturesque event was held at Bond creator Ian Fleming’s Goldeneye Estate in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Bradley Cooper on Ellen, A Star Is Born
© Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Bradley Cooper on Ellen, A Star Is Born

A Star is Returning?

Bradley Cooper teased A Star Is Born fans while dropping by the The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, April 25. He told the host that he'd like to reunite with his co-star Lady Gaga for a special live reading performance.

Hilaria Baldwin
© Startraks Photo

Hilaria Baldwin

Happy reminders

Hilaria Baldwin and model, Chanel Iman helped spread Baby Bum's "You're A Good Mom" campaign message across the streets of NYC on April 25.

As a busy mom-of-four, Hilaria wrote on Instagam: "As mothers, we all have those moments that stump us. This was last night for me....it was messy, emotional, and wild. After all the tears, time outs, and raised voices, we all hugged and kissed before bed. It is amazing how quickly these little beings can go from complete chaos to the deepest demonstration of love. It is literally the rainbow after the storm. I shared with them that I am so happy to be their mommy, and like nothing ever happened, they wrapped themselves around me and told me I am the best mommy in the world (obviously they are biased). It is in these moments that I know my parenting is actually working...slow and steady, the messages of love and treating each other well are sinking in. As long as we find love and peace after the rumbling storm of crabbiness and learning, I'll always be reminded that I am a good mommy. Thank you to @babybum for this affirmation."

Selena Gomez red carpet
© Getty Images

Selena Gomez red carpet

Sophisticated Selena

Selena Gomez was as chic as ever in a black dress for WE Day California, the world’s largest youth empowerment event. The singer waltzed down the carpet before taking to the stage at The Forum in L.A. on April 25, in celebration of over 16,000 students and educators committed to making a difference. 

Click for more on her red carpet return!

Natalie Portman
© Getty Images

Natalie Portman

Power suit!

WE Day was a star-studded event hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, and featured celeb speakers like Natalie Portman, Joe Jonas, Meghan Trainor, Naomi Campbell, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Chance The Rapper, Bill Nye, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Nina Dobrev and Pentatonix, in addition to the aforementioned Selena Gomez!

WE Day California will air on August 09, at 8P ET/7P CT on ABC. The WE Day Special is sponsored by title partner The Allstate Foundation, and by presenting partners Walgreens and Microsoft.

Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey
© Getty Images

Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey

Date night for a cause!

Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey made for a gorgeous pair at their Mack, Jack & McConaughey charity gala at ACL Live on April 25 in Texas. Matthew subtly matched his love's stunning two piece dress with a red bowtie.

matthew mcconaughey drums
© Getty Images

matthew mcconaughey drums

He's got the beat!

Once inside his nonprofit's event Matthew tried his hands at playing the bongos. MJ&M is the joint fundraising effort of the Academy Award winner, ACM award-winning recording artist Jack Ingram and ESPN analyst and Texas coaching legend Mack Brown.

younger-cast
© Getty Images

younger-cast

Lookin' Younger than ever

Just like their on-screen counterparts, Peter Hermann, Charles Michael Davis, Molly Kate Bernard, Miriam Shor, Sutton Foster, Debi Mazar, Hilary Duff, and Nico Tortorella were all dolled up as they pose with their leader Darren Star at Tribeca TV's Younger panel at Spring Studio on April 25.

Jennifer Garner Baby2Baby
© Getty Images

Jennifer Garner Baby2Baby

Dance party!

Jennifer Garner joined forces with Shutterfly on Wednesday, April 24 to host the sixth annual Baby2Baby Mother’s Day Celebration at Casita Hollywood. The philantropist and mom attended the "playdate" style event which supported fifty children (ages 3-5) and their mothers that Baby2Baby serves. They enjoyed various arts and crafts, cupcake decorating, dancing and more!

Venus Williams style - fab, fit fun
© FabFitFun

Venus Williams style - fab, fit fun

Fab, fit and fun!

Venus Williams and FabFitFun celebrated their spring partnership at The London West Hollywood with an sunny afternoon. The tennis legend led attendees in a rooftop workout before having lunch and enjoying various pampering stations in celebration of FabFitFun's "Spring Box."

Julissa Bermudez, bad bunny

Julissa Bermudez, bad bunny

Bite me!

Julissa Bermudez was feelin' saucey as she rocked a “Bite me bucket hat” to see Bad Bunny perform at the Staple Center. "Chambea, chambea..." she wrote in the caption of this "#OOTN" Instagram.

 

Photo: Instagram/@officialjulissab

Taylor Swift
© Getty Images

Taylor Swift

A TIME-stopping entrance

The TIME 100 Gala red carpet came to a halt as Taylor Swift made her grand entrance at Lincoln Center in a frothy pink and yellow ball gown. She was surrounded by her entourage at the star-studded event, including Victoria’s Secret model Martha Hunt and brother, Austin Swift.

Kaia Gerber DVF
© Getty Images

Kaia Gerber DVF

Bouquet beauty

Looking cute in a print dress, Kaia Gerber supported Talita von Furstenberg at a celebration for her first collection for DVF at Chateau Marmont's Bar Marmont on April 25 in Hollywood.

lin-manuel-miranda-carpet
© Getty Images

lin-manuel-miranda-carpet

Broadway ball!

Lin-Manuel Miranda supported his friend John Logan as the Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center honored him with the 19th Annual Monte Cristo Award at the Edison Ballroom in New York City. 

Rosario Dawson Power On
© Getty Images

Rosario Dawson Power On

Power selfie!

Rosario Dawson snapped a star selfie with Julie Bowen, Ana Brenda Contreras, Lisa Edelstein, Producer Marisa Polvino, Nikki Reed and Jenna Ortega at the Power On premiere by Straight Up Films with Support from YouTube at Google Playa Vista Office on April 24 in California.

Click for our Latina Powerhouse ladies!

Avengers TCL Hollywood hands
© Getty Images

Avengers TCL Hollywood hands

All hands on deck

President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige united Avengers stars Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner to take place in the coveted tradition of casting hands in cement at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on April 23 in Hollywood.

Katie Holmes Tribeca
© Getty Images

Katie Holmes Tribeca

Spring street

Katie Holmes brought the sunshine to a rainy day as she donned bright fashion on the streets of Tribeca in NYC. The star was on her way to Tribeca and AT&T's Untold Stories 2019 luncheon.

