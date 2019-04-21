View 13 pics | Celebrities
Easter with the stars! Salma Hayek, Queen Letizia, JLo and more get hoppin'

Easter with the stars! Salma Hayek, Queen Letizia, JLo and more get hoppin'
Easter with the stars! Salma Hayek, Queen Letizia, JLo and more get hoppin'

Salma Hayek Easter

Hippity hop! Easter has hatched once again in all of its pastel glory. From lavish egg hunts to cozy festivites with the kids, nobody marks the holiday quite like celebrities do! Scroll through our gallery to see all the most egg-cellent photos of Salma Hayek, Jennifer Lopez and more stars celebrating the holiday!

 

Trilingual wishes

Salma Hayek put on her bunny shirt and posed on the special day. The A-lister sent a trilingual holiday wish for her fans all the way from Croatia, writing in the caption:

"Happy Easter from Croatia!
Joyeuses Pâques de Croatie!
Felices Pasquas desde Croatia!"

 

Spanish royals Easter
Spanish royals Easter

Festive fivesome

Queen Sofia was joined by King Felipe and Queen Letizia and their children Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia for the annual Easter mass at the Cathedral of Palma de Mallorca in Spain. The hoppy bunch was all smiles as they stepped out in their Easter best.

British royals Easter
British royals Easter

Double celebration

There was two times the fun for Queen Elizabeth who turned 93 on Easter. Donning a festive blue and pink number, the monarch was joined by her royal famliy for a special mass.

See all the best highlights of Kate Middleton and more celebrating the Queen and Easter!

Ana Beatriz Barros El Chiaty

Ana Beatriz Barros El Chiaty

Floral and festive family

Ana Beatriz Barros El Chiaty wished her followers a "Happy Easter!" with this pretty picture of her and her one-year-old in delightful ensembles.

 

Hoda Easter

Hoda Easter

This Is Us

It was an extra special easter for Hoda Kotb, who celebrated her first one as a mom of two! The Today star shared cute family photos to commemorate the first holiday since adopting her second child, daughter Hope Catherine. “This is us xo,” Kotb wrote along with a portrait of herself, boyfriend Joel Schiffman, baby Hope and two-year-old Haley Joy.

 

celebrity Easter Andy

celebrity Easter Andy

Daddy-son bonding

It was also a notable Easter for Andy Cohen who cozied up to his newborn son Benjamin and their pooch. "Happy Easter, from us," wrote the Bravo mogul.

 

reese-witherspoon-easter

reese-witherspoon-easter

Ear-dorable

Reese Witherspoon was a cheery celebrator, repping her clothing line and a printed pair of bunny ears on the holiday. The Big Little Lies star wrote: "Happy Easter, every bunny!! Thankful to be spending with day with my favorite peeps (wearing @draperjames)."

 

Oprah Easter

Oprah Easter

Barking bonnets

Oprah shared a hilariously sweet video of her and her dogs prepping to take part in some Easter fun. "Getting ready for our Easter egg hunt," she wrote. "From our home to yours a Blessed Easter."

 

Shakira kids Easter

Shakira kids Easter

Basket Bonanza

It looks like Shakira's kids did an egg-cellent job on their Easter egg hunt. "Hay que ver sus caritas de felicidad! To see their happy faces is priceless! Shak," she wrote in the caption of this brimming basket photo.

 

Mariah Carey Easter

Mariah Carey Easter

Slumber party

Mariah Carey got silly as her twins Monroe and Morrocan cozied up on the couch awaiting the Easter bunny. "Waiting for my friend the Easter Bunny!!!! (pre festivities celebrations)," the popstar wrote on her Instagram.

 

Jlo Arod and Easter

Jlo Arod and Easter

Livin' on a prayer

Check off another blended family holiday for J-Rod! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez enjoyed Easter weekend with their kids, spending time getting musical. "Just a lil’ something to make you smile on Easterrrr," the superstar wrote alongside a video of her MLB man playing the ukulele. "HAPPY EASTER EVERYONE!!"

 

Social media-obsessed Alex also shared snippets of the ladies singing Livin' On A Prayer and this lovely group shot.

 

SJP easter

SJP easter

To tie dye for

"Now I just purchase the eggs," Sarah Jessica Parker wrote alongside this color-coordinated shot of her daughters' eggs. "Tabitha and Loretta are in total command of the creative. X,SJ."

 

Will Smith

Will Smith

Don't worry be HOPPY

Will Smith treated us all to this awesome throwback of him hoppin' into character for the special day alongside his son Trey. "NEVER let your Kids have more Fun than You on Easter!!" he wrote.

 

