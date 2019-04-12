View 12 pics | Celebrities
Leer en Español

Happy Birthday True! Khloé Kardashian’s baby girl turns one – see the sweet message to her daughter

...
Happy Birthday True! Khloé Kardashian’s baby girl turns one – see the sweet message to her daughter
You're reading

Happy Birthday True! Khloé Kardashian’s baby girl turns one – see the sweet message to her daughter

1/12
Seeing double? Check out these celebs who could be twins
Next

Seeing double? Check out these celebs who could be twins
True Thompson
© Instagram

True Thompson

Happy Birthday True!

Khloé Kardashian’s baby girl True Thompson is celebrated her first birthday! In honor of the special day Khloé posted a series of cute photos on her Instagram, illustrating how much her little bundle of joy has grown.

 

“My baby is one today,” she wrote on her Instagram stories. “Where does time go?” she added, pointing out how quickly time passes. The mom-of-one and her then partner, Tristan Thompson, welcomed their first child on April 12, 2018. Ever since, True’s adorable smile has brought so much joy to the Kardashian-Jenner family as well as Khloé’s loyal followers.

Photo: Instagram/@khloekardashian

True Thompson and Kris Jenner
© Instagram

True Thompson and Kris Jenner

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner fam.

True’s grandmother, Kris Jenner, also joined in on wishing True a happy birthday. The momager shared a carousel of photos on her Instagram account featuring the birthday girl. Next to them she wrote a sweet message.

Photo: Instagram/@krisjenner

True Thompson
© Instagram

True Thompson

A little angel

“Happy birthday to our beautiful angel True!!” she wrote. You are one today!” she added.

Photo: Instagram/@krisjenner

True Thompson
© Instagram

True Thompson

“Sweetie pie”

Kris continued, ”You are the most precious gift, and I love you more than words can say.” The proud grandmother singled out her youngest granddaughter with the hashtags #happygirl and #sweetiepie.

Photo: Instagram/@khloekardashian

True Thompson
© Instagram

True Thompson

Mini fashionista

Like a total It-girl, True received an abundance of cute personalized gifts. The Good American designer showed off True’s tiny outfits sent to her from Fendi and even joked about feeling a little jealous being she’s never received anything on her birthday.

Photo: Instagram/@khloekardashian

True Thompson and Khloé Kardashian
© Instagram

True Thompson and Khloé Kardashian

Mixed emotions

Just a few days ago, the reality star admitted she had mixed emotions related to this date. "It's very cheesy, but you don’t realize how quickly time passes until you see a child growing up in front of you, it's scary and sad because it goes by very fast. Can we stop the time?" She said in a recent interview with People.

Photo: Instagram/@khloekardashian

True Thompson
© Instagram

True Thompson

Time flies

Despite the bittersweet feeling of seeing her daughter grow up, Khloé wouldn't change her role as a mom for anything. "I'm completely obsessed with her. The first year has been wonderful. I feel like I was destined to be this," she added in her interview.

Photo: Instagram/@khloekardashian

True Thompson
© Instagram

True Thompson

A year ago

True’s b-day also caused a little anxiety to Kim Kardashian’s sister, who last Wednesday expressed her feelings on Twitter. "Is it weird I think I’m having anxiety thinking True will be one on Friday?!?! I’m sad time is flying as fast as it is. I’ll be happy, of course, I simply can’t understand where the time goes. Thank you Lord for every moment. Bring me the tissue.”

Photo: Instagram/@khloekardashian

True Thompson
© Instagram

True Thompson

Inevitable fear of time

Khloé quickly received responses from her followers, who pointed out that there will be more beautiful moments in her daughter's life that will make her cry even more. "Graduation?! I'll be a mess day one of preschool lol I can’t think of this," she said with a laugh.

Photo: Instagram/@khloekardashian

True Thompson
© Instagram

True Thompson

Always smiling

True’s happy personality always shines through and in her mom’s publications, little True almost always appears with a genuine sweet smile that captivates everyone.

Photo: Instagram/@khloekardashian

True Thompson
© Instagram

True Thompson

BFF’s

The birthday girl was like a cherry on the cake for the Kardashian-Jenner sisters. Kylie Jenner, Kim and Khloé were all pregnant at the same time. Kim K welcomed her daughter Chicago on January 15, 2018. Meanwhile, Kylie gave birth to her daughter Stormi on February 1, 2018.

True Thompson
© Instagram

True Thompson

New generation

The proud moms assure that besides being family, their girls will be best friends their entire lives. Early on they referred to them as ‘the triplets' due to the minor time differences between their birthdays. The little ones completed a whole new generation of babies in the Kardashian family!

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries