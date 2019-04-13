Coachella 2019 weekend one: Selena Gomez and Cardi B's BIG surprise and more celebrity sightings!

View Galleries
-
Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week
Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around, the biggest names in Hollywood always look exceptional when...
-
Marc Jacobs and Char Defrancesco marry in beyond star-studded NYC wedding
Leave it to Marc Jacobs to throw one of the most fashionable weddings of the year. The 55-year-old designer and his love, Charly “Char”...
-
Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week
Happy April! Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around, the biggest names in Hollywood always look...
-
Sofia Vergara, Selena Gomez and more stars cheer on J.Lo at Vegas show: Inside their backstage bash!
Jennifer Lopez had the ultimate girl squad at her All I Have show in Las Vegas on Saturday night. The 49-year-old entertainer, who has been counting...
-
Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week
Candid camera! Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around, the biggest names in Hollywood always look...