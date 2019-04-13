View 14 pics | Celebrities

Coachella 2019 weekend one: Selena Gomez and Cardi B's BIG surprise and more celebrity sightings!

Coachella 2019 weekend one: Selena Gomez and Cardi B's BIG surprise and more celebrity sightings!
Coachella 2019 weekend one: Selena Gomez and Cardi B's BIG surprise and more celebrity sightings!

Miley Cyrus serves fans the ultimate throwback
Miley Cyrus serves fans the ultimate throwback
Selena Gomez surprises Coachella
© Getty Images

Selena Gomez surprises Coachella

The sun rose brightly, fans gathered excitedly and whimsical tents have been pitched! Coachella sprung up for the 20th time in Indio, California on Friday, April 12, exuding its usual bohemian glory. Beckoning the world's hottest stars, the 2019 edition of the annual two-weekend art and music festival has already outdone itself. Between starry headliners like Ariana Grande and J Balvin to festivalgoers Gigi Hadid and Alessandra Ambrosio, this year was set to be bigger than ever. Scroll through to see all the stars that turned up on weekend one!

 

Star-studded surprise!

DJ Snake's set slithered into sensational territory as he had beyond special guests join him on stage. Cardi B, Selena Gomez and Ozuna burst onto stage with the singer to perform Taki Taki.

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez

A dazzling debut

The unannounced appearance by Selena Gomez was a milestone one. It marked the I Can't Get Enough singer's first live performance and major event attendance of 2019 and, shockingly, her premiere performance at Coachella!

 

Ashlee Simpson
Ashlee Simpson

Ashlee Simpson

Dance the night away

Ashlee Simpson and her love Evan Ross danced the night away at NYLON's Midnight Garden Party in honor of Coachella. The singer rocked beautiful and billowy desert style by ZIMMERMANN.

Kendall Jenner and Jaden Smith

Kendall Jenner and Jaden Smith

Star support

Kendall Jenner was among celebs to cheer on Jaden Smith during his set. The reality star took to her Instagram Story to share a glimpse at her childhood friend's performance, which included a soaring car!

 

Photo: Instagram/@kendalljenner

Kacey Musgraves Coachella
© Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves Coachella

Country chic

Kacey Musgraves was lookin' like a disco diva in her country meets Coachella performance getup by Balmain. The star had a huge turnout for her set, taking to Instagram Story to share her excitement.

Gigi Hadid and Patrick Ta at Coachella

Gigi Hadid and Patrick Ta at Coachella

Kacey's fans

A longtime Kacey Musgrave's fan, Gigi Hadid was "in heaven" (as she wrote on her Instagram Story) listening to the singer-songwriter's Coachella set. At one point, she met up with her friend and beauty mogul Patrick Ta in the crowd.

 

Photo: Instagram/@patrickta

Mon Laferte
Mon Laferte

Mon Laferte

Red hot debut

Mon Laferte sizzled on the main stage during her first ever Coachella performance. The acclaimed Chilean talent said it was a dream come true after she performed hit songs for attendees.

Find out which fear she conquered during her epic festival debut!

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio

Birthday girl!

Drink in one hand, cupcake in the other... Alessandra Ambrosio clearly knows how to do Coachella right! The model spent her birthday weekend with friends at the iconic festival, taking to Intsagram to share this fun photo. "Always a wonderful way to kick off my birthday weekend at #Coachella," she wrote in the caption. "I wanted to thank everyone for the birthday wishes ... Your love and support means everything to me and I wouldn’t be who I am without you."

 

Photo: Instagram/@alessandraambrosio

Vanessa Hudgens Coachella
© Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens Coachella

Delivered!

According to her Instagram Story, Coachella Queen Vanessa Hudgens forgot to pack earbuds and moisturizer, but never fear - Amazon Lockers saved the day! “I’m so glad I used Amazon’s dedicated Coachella storefront to get all of my goodies ahead of time! Now I can hit all of my favorite sets without worrying if I forgot to pack my sunscreen!” the Rent Live star said. “Packing up and going to the festival is so fun and exciting, but I feel like I always forget something, so it was nice to have a fool-proof backup plan with the Amazon Lockers!”

More: Vanessa debuts gorgeous Coachella hairstyle

Shanina Shaik, Jasmine Tookes coachella

Shanina Shaik, Jasmine Tookes coachella

Beautiful besties

Shanina Shaik touched down in Coachella with quite the squad of gals, but she had to give a shout-out to Jasmine Tookes, who she's gone to the festival with for five years straight. "BESTIE + I ( 5 years of Coachella)!!!" she exclaimed in her caption.

Meanwhile, Jasmine, who originally posted the photo, giggled at their matching silk looks. "Day 1. Letsss goooo!!! @shaninamshaik (we didn’t plan these looks)," she wrote with a cry-laughing emoji.

 

Photo: Instagram/@shaninamshaik

Cierra Ramirez

Cierra Ramirez

Wheely Wonderful

Cierra Ramirez flaunted a flirty light two-piece outfit for Coachella. The talent took to Instagram to share this fun ferris wheel snap, asking her followers: "What’s more iconic than a Ferris wheel picture?"

 

Photo: Instagram/@cierraramirez

Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow

'Chella Chopper

Winnie Harlow had her "R.O.D" Shannon by her side while executing an epic entrance onto the Coachella scene. The supermodel arrived in fly attire and stylish transportion (see what we did there?).

 

Photo: Instagram/@winnieharlow

Victoria Justice

Victoria Justice

Throwin' shade

When in the sunny desert, both shade and a pair of shades are necessary. Victoria Justice rocked a sweet pair of sunglasses in her first Coachella Instagram post. "Take me to the desert #coachella2019," she wrote, referring to the message on her glasses.

 

Photo: Instagram/@victoriajustice

Paris Hilton car
Paris Hilton car

Paris Hilton car

Car color coordination

Leave it to Paris Hilton to pull off this epic Coachella arrival look. The business woman and her pooch hit the road to Coachella 2019 in a fabulously wrapped BMW i8 convertible, that flawless matched her flowing outfit. We're just wondering which she bought first - the car or the dress?

 

Photo: Instagram/@parishilton

