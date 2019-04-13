Kiss Kiss: The hottest celebrity kisses of all time

View 9 pics | Celebrities

Kissing - the international gesture of ~love~. In honor of International Kissing Day, we take a look at some of the best kisses by the hottest celeb couples. While some of the most unforgettable smooches happen on-screen with Hollywood's biggest A-listers, here at HOLA! USA we think the truly magical moments happen offscreen (documented by the celebs themselves for all of us to enjoy!). 

From Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez celebrating their beachside engagement with an intimate moment to Zoe Saldana and her husband Marco Perego literally not caring who was watching at the Met Gala last year, we have the pick of the litter to choose from. And let's not forget that time when Shakira jumped on Gerard Pique! Indeed, these stars aren't afraid to show their deep affection for one another.

Scroll through to relive Hollywood's best kisses...

 

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

After JLo and A-Rod got engaged, the singer posted behind-the-scenes photos of the sweet moment, which featured the couple kissing by the beach.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello
© Getty Images

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

Sofia Veragara and her man aren't afraid to show some passion on the red carpet, like that one time they sneaked a kiss during the Magic Mike XXL movie premiere.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber
© Instagram

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber

Some people will say that Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber got engaged too quickly, but these two are head over heels for each other. The proof lies in this hot tub makeout Insta picture.

Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego
© Getty Images

Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego

Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego

One of the highlights of the 2016 Met Gala? Zoe Saladana and her husband making out on the red carpet while everyone watched in amazement.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
© Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

While in Miami, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas participated in some major PDA moments on a luxe boat. 

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott
© Getty Images

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

It's rare for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott to show PDA, but at the 2019 Grammy Awards the couple couldn't get their hands off each other. 

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse
© Getty Images

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse

Another couple that rarely kiss in public is Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse. But at Cole's movie premiere for Five Feet Apart, the Riverdale co-stars only had eyes (and lips) for each other.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué
© Getty Images

Shakira and Gerard Piqué

Shakira and Gerard Piqué 

Five years ago, Shakira and Gerard Piqué gifted us with a picture that we will forever be featured in best celebrity kiss roundups. 

Eva Longoria and Jose Baston
© Getty Images

Eva Longoria and Jose Baston

Eva Longoria and Jose Baston

Maybe it was the fact that they were on vacation, but in 2016, Eva Longoria and her husband Jose Baston got hot and heavy while enjoying the waters in Formentera, Spain.

