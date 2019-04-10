View 11 pics | Celebrities
10 artists bringing Latin flavor to Coachella 2019

10 artists bringing Latin flavor to Coachella 2019
10 artists bringing Latin flavor to Coachella 2019

Coachella 2019
Coachella 2019

Coachella, the two-weekend star-studded art and music festival held in Indio, California, kicks off Friday, and this year, the 20th edition, the lineup certainly doesn't disappoint. Among the headliners are Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande. However, Latin music fans are hyped for this year's Coachella since there will be various artists bringing sabor Latino to the fest. Previous years have included performers such as Los Angeles Azules – whose fans include Justin Bieber – as well as J Balvin and Bad Bunny. These two returning artists will have their own sets this year instead of guest performing like they did in 2018 with Beyoncé and Cardi B. Keep your eyes out for these stars on Coachella weekend one (April 12-14) and two (April 19-21).

 

LATINA POWERHOUSES: 6 MUSIC STARS USING THEIR VOICES TO INSPIRE

Bad Bunny Coachella
Bad Bunny Coachella

Bad Bunny

Also known as the "King of Trap", Bad Bunny will take the stage at Coachella on April 14 and 21, so his fans get to enjoy a double dose of his urban sounds. Last year, the Puerto Rican singer guest-starred for Cardi B, with whom he shared the success of the hit song I Like It.

J Balvin Coachella 2019
J Balvin Coachella 2019

J Balvin

The Colombian artist will excite the crowd of this legendary festival on April 13 and 20, with his lively hits like Machika and Bonita. Although this is the first time the reggaeton singer will perform his own set at Coachella, last year he accompanied Cardi B and Bad Bunny for their performance of I Like It, as well as Beyoncé, with whom he sang Mi Gente and rocked the crowd.

Mon Laferte Coachella 2019
Mon Laferte Coachella 2019

Mon Laferte

This year, Chile will be the Latin American country with the highest artistic representation. Among the Chilean artists will be the El Beso singer making her Coachella debut. Mon Laferte will surely sing her fans’ favorites like Tu Falta de Querer and Antes de Ti on April 12 and 19.

Javiera Mena Coachella 2019
Javiera Mena Coachella 2019

Javiera Mena

Another Chilean bringing her electro-pop to the desert festival is La Joya singer Javiera, who is making her Coachella debut. Javiera Mena will bring the beats to her fans on April 13 and 20.

Rosalia Coachella 2019
Rosalia Coachella 2019

Rosalía

Spain will be represented by all the energy and catchy beats of the Con Altura singer. Rosalía has taken the world by storm and this festival will be no different. She’ll hype up the crowd on April 12 and 19 with hit songs like Malamente and Pienso en tu Mirá, that have earned her two Latin Grammy awards with her debut album.

Los Tucanes de Tijuana Coachella 2019
Los Tucanes de Tijuana Coachella 2019

Los Tucanes de Tijuana

Mexico will also be represented at the festival with this vibrant group behind such viral successes such as La Chona. Two of their top songs, El Tucanazo and El Diablo, will undoubtedly get the audience moving.

sabrina-claudio
sabrina-claudio

Sabrina Claudio

The Cuban-American singer-songwriter will perform on Coachella’s big stage on April 13 and 20, likely including her most popular songs, like Stand Still and Messages From Her.

Las Robertas Coachella 2019

Las Robertas Coachella 2019

Las Robertas

For the first time in the history of the festival, Costa Rica will be represented with Las Robertas in attendance. This trio will have the opportunity to show that their country makes great rock music, too, and will bring festival fans their hits like Not Enough and I Wanna Be Like You, Lu, on April 12 and 19.

Ocho Ojos Coachella 2019
Ocho Ojos Coachella 2019

Ocho Ojos

This group, originally from Coachella, California, brings afro-latino flavor to the event, in which festival-goers will be able to dance to the rhythm of songs like Cumbia de Este Valle and Culebra on April 14 and 21.

 

tomasa-del-real
tomasa-del-real

Tomasa del Real

This Chilean artist’s fusion of reggaeton, hip-hop and trap will definitely hype her followers and also earn her new fans hearing for the first time. The Bellaca del Año singer will perform on April 12 and 19.

