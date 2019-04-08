View 10 pics | Celebrities

Sofia Vergara's top ten throwback pics, featuring palm trees + bikinis

Sofia Vergara's top ten throwback pics, featuring palm trees + bikinis
Sofia Vergara's top ten throwback pics, featuring palm trees + bikinis

Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara

No one does Instagram quite like Sofia Vergara. The Colombian stunner, who currently stars as Gloria on ABC's Modern Family, has mastered the art of posting Insta photos. She's perfected the OOTD (outfit of the day) selfie and when there's an opportunity for a themed-party, she'll go all out in documenting. Please see her coverage of the Game of Thrones premiere

But there's another Insta ritual the 46-year-old actress is a pro at: throwback photos. From bikini pics to family portraits, Sofia will periodically share pictures from the good ol' days from the 90s. And as expected, she sizzles in every picture. 

Sit back, scroll and enjoy these oldies but goodies!

 

Miami Beach Photoshoot

In true Miami Beach fashion, Sofia poses in front of a palm tree wearing a sultry white two-piece swimsuit.

 

Sofia Vergara 90s throwback pictures
Sofia Vergara 90s throwback pictures

Beach Days

Rocking a black and white two-piece, Sofia posed in Miami Beach with sandy blonde hair. 

 

Sofia Vergara 90s throwbacks
Sofia Vergara 90s throwbacks

Family Portrait

What's a 90s album without a classic family portrait? Here, Sofia poses with her son Manolo-Gonzalez Ripoll Vergara.

 

Sofia Vergara 90s throwbacks
Sofia Vergara 90s throwbacks

Family Portrait II

The Colombian actress poses with her son once again, but as you can see, he was clearly over the photoshoot sessions.

 

Sofia Vergara 90s throwbacks
Sofia Vergara 90s throwbacks

The Palm Tree Returns

Seriously, the palm tree is a staple if you're a model posing in Miami Beach. For the shoot, Sofia wore a neon green bikini.

 

Sofia Vergara 90s throwbacks
Sofia Vergara 90s throwbacks

The Pose

For another 90s photoshoot, Sofia decided to swap her swimsuit for a swimsuit cover. She wore a blue, body-hugging dress that perfectly 'meshes' with the hot pink background that makes for the ultimate 90s throwback.

 

Sofia Vergara 90s throwbacks
Sofia Vergara 90s throwbacks

Colombian Photoshoots

For a photoshoot in Bogota, Colombia, Sofia looked fierce wearing a striped halter top with a slicked back ponytail. 

 

Sofia Vergara 90s throwbacks
Sofia Vergara 90s throwbacks

90s Sunset

"To when I didnt know my 2 favorite things where bad for u! Sun and transfats," Sofia captioned the photo which features her sporting a sizzling yellow bikini.

 

Sofia Vergara 90s throwbacks
Sofia Vergara 90s throwbacks

Dark Hair, Don't Care

For a while, the Colombian model and actress rocked a darker shade of hair. For this look, she paired her long dark brown locks with a matching brown bikini. 

 

Sofia Vergara 90s throwbacks
Sofia Vergara 90s throwbacks

The Close-Up

Sofia's go-to in the 90s was a sultry bikini, but whenever the photo was a close-up, she'd dazzle the cameras.

 

