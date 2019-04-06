View 18 pics | Celebrities

date 2019-04-06

Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week
Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

We can't stop laughing at this 'epic selfie' of Eva Longoria, Isabela Moner and their Dora co-stars
We can't stop laughing at this 'epic selfie' of Eva Longoria, Isabela Moner and their Dora co-stars
Jonas Brothers Penn State

Happy April! Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around, the biggest names in Hollywood always look exceptional when they're out and about. Scroll through to see the best celebrity photos of the week from the estrellas we all love!

 

We are (family)!

Merely hours after releasing their new single Cool, Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas enjoyed an epic trio adventure with their loves Danielle Jonas, Sophie Turner, and Priyanka Chopra. Eventually the happy bunch wound up at Penn State University’s campus, surprising fans by performing at a local bar in the buzzing college town.

 

“It’s #thejonai comin atchya!” Priyanka wrote along with this photo, which Kevin, Joe, and Nick also shared. The brothers referenced Penn States' famous catachphrase in their caption, writing: “We Are."

 

Photo: Instagram/@priyankachopra

Brie Larson, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr. - Avengers Universe
© Getty Images

Brie Larson, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr. - Avengers Universe

Avengers assemble!

Brie Larson, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr. and Paul Rudd, got up close and personal with fans at the Avengers Universe Unites. The charity event celebrated the donation of more than $5 million in cash and toys to nonprofits supporting children with critical illnesses, at Disney California Adventure Park on April 5 in Anaheim, California.

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid
© Stephen Lovekin/Variety/Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid

Sister, sister!

Gigi and Bella Hadid had a wonderful sister date at Variety’s Power of Women event presented by Lifetime and sponsored by Audi. The pair held hands on the red carpet and seemed to be having a ball as they sat at their table together inside Cipriani Midtown and mingled with fellow stars.

Julianne Moore and Better Midler
© Andrew H. Walker/Variety/Shutterstock

Julianne Moore and Better Midler

A-list Honoree

Julianne Moore praised honoree Bette Midler during Variety’s Power of Women event in NYC. The dazzling duo matched in black attire.

Kendall Jenner Tiffany
© Getty Images

Kendall Jenner Tiffany

Pretty in pink

Kendall Jenner was a fluffy pink dream as she strutted down the black carpet at a Tiffany & Co. flagship stores' launch in Sydney, Australia on April 4. The 23-year-old model donned a sparkling butterfly necklace by the brand.

Kim Kardashian Paola Alberdi

Throwin' shade

Paola Alberdi gave us a glimpse inside the Carolina Lemke x Kim Kardashian sunglass line launch, sharing this sleek pic to Instagram. It seems she shares her favorite sunglasses with North!

 

Photo: Instagram/@paolaalberdi

Prince William and David Beckham
© Getty Images

Prince William and David Beckham

When planets collide

The royal and celebrity worlds joined as Prince William chatted with David Beckham and his son Brooklyn Beckham (seen just to the right) prior to the Our Planet global premiere at Natural History Museum on April 4 in London. It was a father son gathering, as Prince Charles was also in attendance. Oh, to be a fly on the wall!

Jennifer Lopez
© Astrid Stawiarz

Jennifer Lopez

Why so Sirius?

Jennifer Lopez stopped by the SiriusXM studios this week to promote her new single Medicine. While speaking with the Morning Mash Up, the supertsar touched on various topics besides her music, including: filming her new movie with Cardi B, that trending pink bikini Instagram, her upcoming tour and more!

She also talked about her reservations for saying yes to A-Rod's proposal!

Eva Longoria, Isabela Moner, dora movie
© Getty Images

Eva Longoria, Isabela Moner, dora movie

Do-do-do-do-Dora!

The starry foursome of Dora and the Lost City of Gold Eva LongoriaEugenio DerbezMichael Peña and, Dora herself, Isabela Moner stole the show at CinemaCon in Las Vegas! The Latinx powerhouses had golden style as they got fans hyped for their summer blockbuster at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 4.

See their HILARIOUS onstage moment!

Eva Longoria, Eugenio Derbez, Natalia Reyes

Latin power!

CinemaCon was truly filled with "LATIN POWER," as Terminator: Dark Fate star Natalia Reyes put it on her Instagram. She shared a sweet red carpet moment with Eva as well as this candid of her with the former Desperate Housewives star and Eugenio Derbez.

 

Photo: Instagram/@nataliareyesg

Dwayne-Johnson
© Getty Images

Dwayne-Johnson

The Rock rocks CinemaCon 2019

Dwayne Johnson looked super suave at CinemaCon 2019 as he paired his tropical polo with an IWC Schaffhausen’s Big Pilot’s Watch Perpetual Calendar Spitfire. The actor spoke onstage with Jason Statham during a special presentation on Universal Pictures’ upcoming releases at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Patrick Ta, Alessandra Ambrosio
© Getty Images

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Patrick Ta, Alessandra Ambrosio

Calling all angels!

Victoria's Secret Angels Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Alessandra Ambrosio sandwiched their beauty guru friend Patrick Ta at the official launch of the Patrick Ta Beauty Major Glow collection with Moët & Chandon at Goya Studios on April 4 in L.A.

Celine Dion
© Getty Images

Celine Dion

Her tour will go on

Celine Dion had some special news this past week. Live from The Theatre at Ace Hotel in L.A., the international superstar announced her COURAGE WORLD TOUR, which is set to kick-off on September 18, 2019.

Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross
© Getty Images

Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross

Fresh and flirty

Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross looked very much in love as they celebrated the debut album drop party for Febreze's The Freshness at Poppy in L.A. The album is a compilation of the brand's most buzzed about musical radio ads that was created by social media demand.

Amanda Seyfried, Justin Theroux, and Emmy Rossum animals
© Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried, Justin Theroux, and Emmy Rossum animals

Can you teach an old dog, new tricks?

Amanda Seyfried, Justin Theroux, and Emmy Rossum had a blast with a new friend on the carpet for Best Friends Animal Society’s Benefit to Save Them All at Gustavino in NYC. Attendees celebrated the important progress being made in the "no-kill" movement.

Kristen Bell The Good Place Lindt
© Getty Images

Kristen Bell The Good Place Lindt

The Good Selfie

Kristen Bell couldn't get enough chocolate bunnies as she joined Lindt Chocolate to host a pre-Easter ladies luncheon in honor of L.A. non-profit, Alliance of Moms. The afternoon celebrated the work of the charity, which supports mothers and children in foster care, and gave guests - including Kristen's The Good Place co-stars and friends: D’Arcy Carden and Kirby Howell-Baptiste - a head start on their Easter prep!

Tessa Thompson
© Getty Images

Tessa Thompson

Bronzed Beauty

Tessa Thompson was a bronzed beauty in her silky dress at the L.A. pink carpet premiere of Little Woods. She kicked off her April at the Rooftop Cinema Club at NeueHouse in Hollywood.

Taylor Shilling, Gabrielle Union-Wade, Emilio Estevez
© Kristina Bumphry/StarPix

Taylor Shilling, Gabrielle Union-Wade, Emilio Estevez

Magic Hour

Univeral Pictures celebrated their film The Public with a star-studded premiere party at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge in NYC on Monday, April 1. Seen here: the movie's stars Taylor Shilling and Gabrielle Union-Wade mingled with their director (and the film's writer) Emilio Estevez.

