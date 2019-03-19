View 12 pics | Celebrities
Leer en Español

Gloria Estefan's 40+ year trajectory in photos

...
Gloria Estefan's 40+ year trajectory in photos
You're reading

Gloria Estefan's 40+ year trajectory in photos

1/12
Lolla-what? Everything you need to know about Lollapalooza
Next

Lolla-what? Everything you need to know about Lollapalooza
Gloria Estefan
© Getty Images

Gloria Estefan

Representation of Latin music 

Spanish music would not be what it is today without Gloria María Milagrosa Fajardo García, better known as Gloria Estefan. The Cuban-American singer, who was born on September 1, 1957, is one of the most highly-recognized singers in the music industry. During her 40-year trajectory, she has sold close to 90 million albums, won seven Grammy awards and is part of the Top 100 musicians with the most all-time sales.

Gloria y Emilio Estefan
© Getty Images

Gloria y Emilio Estefan

First Years

Gloria was born in Cuba. At an early age, she migrated to the U.S. with her family. Following her studies in psychology at the University of Miami, Gloria joined a band that played Cuban music which later became known as The Miami Sound Machine. The group was led by Emilio Estefan, whom she married in September 1978. The couple has two children, Nayiv Estefan, 38 and Emily, 24.

MORE: Emily Estefan describes 'nerve-wracking' moment she joined mom Gloria onstage

Gloria Estefan
© Getty Images

Gloria Estefan

Her First Hits

The band debuted their first album in 1977 called Renacer/Live Again, which includes their first hit: Renacer. In 1985 they launched Primitive Love with the song Conga, becoming one of Gloria’s most popular songs. Along with the band, the singer had other great hits such as Can’t Stay Away From You, Suave and Hot Summer Nights. Moreover, in 1986 they won three Billboard Music Awards.

Gloria Estefan star
© Getty Images

Gloria Estefan star

Hollywood’s Walk of Fame

On February 3, 1983, Gloria received a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame. The plaque is located on 7021 Hollywood Blvd.

Gloria Estefan
© Getty Images

Gloria Estefan

Gloria Estefan goes solo

After more than a decade with the band, Gloria decided to launch her career as a solo artist. In 1989 she debuted her first album, Cuts Both Ways. The hits Si Voy A Perderte, Cuts Both Ways, Get on Your Feet and Oye Mi Canto formed part of this album.

MORE: Gloria and Emilio Estefan reveal the secrets to their nearly 40 year marriage 

Gloria Estefan
© Getty Images

Gloria Estefan

A life-changing event

In 1990 the singer suffered a horrific accident that almost ended her life. On March 20, a tractor crashed into the bus she was traveling in. One year later, after a long recuperation, Gloria launched her second album as a solo artist, Into the Light.

Gloria Estefan
© Getty Images

Gloria Estefan

Spanish Albums

On June 22, 1993, Gloria’s first Spanish album titled, Mi Tierra, came to be. Following that album in 1995, she would launch her second, Abriendo Puertas.

Gloria Estefan
© Getty Images

Gloria Estefan

Retiring from the stage? No way!

Productions such as Destiny (1996), Gloria! (1998) and Alma Caribeña (2000) were next in her career. In 2003 it was said that Unwrapped would be her final album, and that she would be retiring from the music scene. That was not the case!

Almost four years later, the singer returned with 90 Millas, an album fully made in Spanish, Miss Little Havana (2011) and her most recent album, The Standards (2013).

Musical On your feet
© Getty Images

Musical On your feet

Her life story on Broadway

In June 2015, the couple debuted a Broadway musical based on Gloria and Emilio’s life, On Your Feet! featuring everything from their days in Cuba up until their greatest moments in music. Josh Segarra and Ana Villafañe were the actors who gave life to their characters.

Emilio and Gloria Estefan with Barack Obama
© Getty Images

Emilio and Gloria Estefan with Barack Obama

Top Honors

In 2015, Gloria and her husband were given the Presidential Medal of Freedom, one of the most important awards granted by the U.S. President which at the time was Barack Obama. 

MORE: Gloria Estefan makes history at the 40th Kennedy Annual Center Honors

Gloria Estefan
© Getty Images

Gloria Estefan

Her contribution to the arts

In 2017, Gloria was honored with the Kennedy Award. The ceremony took place in December that year at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. Other honorees were Carmen De Lavallade, LL Cool J, Norman Lear and Lionel Richie.

Emilio and Gloria Estefan
© Getty Images

Emilio and Gloria Estefan

The Gershwin Prize, a great achievement

Among the most significant awards of her career is the Gershwin Prize for Best Song, which was awarded to her and her husband in mid-March of this year, by the Library of Congress of the United States. "Music has always been in my life. It is a healing, incredible and cathartic force, " said Gloria, at the time of receiving the recognition. "I feel more than honored with this award, especially for receiving it along with the love of my life, my partner."

This is the first time that a Gershwin prize is given to a married couple. In this photo, the Estefans appear with Dr. Carla Hayden, a librarian from Congress, during the Gershwin Prize ceremony.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries