Gloria Estefan's 40+ year trajectory in photos

The Gershwin Prize, a great achievement
Among the most significant awards of her career is the Gershwin Prize for Best Song, which was awarded to her and her husband in mid-March of this year, by the Library of Congress of the United States. "Music has always been in my life. It is a healing, incredible and cathartic force, " said Gloria, at the time of receiving the recognition. "I feel more than honored with this award, especially for receiving it along with the love of my life, my partner."
This is the first time that a Gershwin prize is given to a married couple. In this photo, the Estefans appear with Dr. Carla Hayden, a librarian from Congress, during the Gershwin Prize ceremony.