View 12 pics | Celebrities

Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

...
Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week
You're reading

Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

1/12
Salma Hayek reveals she and Antonio Banderas are working together again: 'No! This is not a #tbt!'
Next

Salma Hayek reveals she and Antonio Banderas are working together again: 'No! This is not a #tbt!'
Jlo NYC
© GC Images

Jlo NYC

Candid camera! Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around, the biggest names in Hollywood always look exceptional when they're out and about. Scroll through to see the best celebrity photos of the week from the estrellas we all love!

 

She's still Jenny from the Block!

Newly engaged Jennifer Lopez rocked some chic street style while stepping out in Queen this week. She topped her layered look with a cozy, insulated jacket and braved the rain sans an umbrella!

lupita-nyongo
© John Parra

lupita-nyongo

Triple Threat

Pretty in pink Lupita Nyong'o chatted with Rashel Diaz about her horror movie Us at the Telemundo Center in Miami. The Oscar-winner looked lovely as she posed for this photo, which had her sandwiched by her own face in the background!

Gina Rodriguez style
© Getty Images

Gina Rodriguez style

Cheetah girl!

Gina Rodriguez came in peace as she was introduced at the Paley Center for Media's 2019 PaleyFest LA. The gorgeous Latina joined her Jane The Virgin cast onstage at the Dolby Theater to chat about their upcoming farewell season on the CW.

RELATED: Gina reveals what landing the role of 'Jane' meant to her

Natalie Portman CHLA
© Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Natalie Portman CHLA

Make March Matter

Natalie Portman was amongst a host of A-listers taking the time to make a difference during Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ month-long initiative. The Oscar-winner stopped by to read to patients during their weekly story time on March 22, as part of the hospital’s “Literally Healing” literacy program.

Jay Z
© Getty Images

Jay Z

Run This Town

Jay-Z arrived in a sweet Land Rover at The Broad museum's opening celebration of its new art exhibition, Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963-1983 on March 22 in L.A. Though Beyoncé was no where in sight, the rapper was joined by her mom Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson.

Serena Williams and Roger Federer
© Getty Images

Serena Williams and Roger Federer

Ribbon cutting cuties

Serena Williams and Roger Federer made for an all-star duo as they led the ribbon cutting ceremony on day three of the Miami Open, which was presented by Itau, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

lake-busy
© Billy Farrell/BFA.com

lake-busy

House party!

Lake Bell and Busy Phillips were two peas in a long-black-coat-pod as they celebrated the opening of “The High End,” a retail collaboration from Beboe and Barneys New York at private home in L.A.

Sofia Carson
© Daniel Zuchnik

Sofia Carson

Tied with a bow!

Sofia Carson worked the streets of Manhattan like a runway, strutting along in a gorgeous Carolina Herrera ensemble on March 20 as she promoted her new show The Perfectionists.

RELATED: Sofia Carson talks Meghan Markle and more!

Nikki Reed celeb photos
© Getty Images

Nikki Reed celeb photos

Make March Matter!

Nikki Reed and Chanel Iman were among notable guests at Jonathan Simkhai's event in support of Children's Hospital LA "Make March Matter" on March 19 in West Hollywood. Attendees were able to enjoy small bites, cocktails, and 10% off all items, with 15% of all proceeds going to CHLA.

Queen Letizia and King Felipe
© WireImage

Queen Letizia and King Felipe

Royal lovebirds

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain presided over the National Culture Awards at El Prado Museum on March 19 in Madrid, Spain. The pair adoringly looked at each other between awards, each maintaing a stylish appearance.

oliviaculpo
© Michael Simon Photography

oliviaculpo

Sister, sister!

Olivia Culpo and her little sister Sophia attended the launch of Amazon’s first dedicated skincare line, Belei, in NYC. They enjoyed delicious beauty-inspired cocktails infused with collagen, cpirulina, and beetroot and munched on delicious vegan sushi bites. Olivia claimed to have never felt so moisturized as the siblings sat down and tested out beauty products.

Adriama Lima
© Getty Images

Adriama Lima

Fashion Icon!

Adriana Lima was honored with the "Fashion Icon" award at The Daily Front Row Fifth Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at the Beverly Hills Hotel. The Brazilian beauty was among excellent company with stars like Lady Gaga and Sia also in attendance.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries