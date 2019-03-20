View 7 pics | Celebrities
Music to our ears: 6 hot stars using their voices to inspire

Music to our ears: 6 hot stars using their voices to inspire
Music to our ears: 6 hot stars using their voices to inspire

Shakira HOLA USA Latina Powerhouse
SHAKIRA: For the Children

As a young girl in Colombia, her father—in order to instill a sense of gratitude for her education—took her to a local park to see the orphans living there. The images stayed with her, and that day Shakira made a promise: “One day I’m going to help these children, when I’m a famous artist." The mother of Sasha and Milan—her children with FC Barcelona soccer star Gerard Piqué—fulfilled her promise in 1997, when she founded Pies Descalzos, a charity which provides special schools for poor children throughout her native country. And in 2010, the United Nations agency International Labour Organization awarded her a medal in recognition of being a “true ambassador for children and young people, for a quality education, and social justice.”

SELENA GOMEZ: Mental Health Warrior

The 26-year-old actress-singer understands, perhaps better than anyone, the pressure that some girls often go through as they grow up. “They teach us to be almost too tough: to be strong, sexy, and chill, the cool girl.” But that sometimes comes at a high cost—in her case, not recognizing that she needed help to deal with the depression and anxiety caused by her health problems with the disease lupus. Today, Selena is a strong proponent of psychological and emotional therapy, and says that Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), a treatment used to improve communication, help regulate emotions, and teach mindfulness practices completely changed her life. “I wish more people would talk about therapy,” she concurs.

LAUREN JAUREGUI: Free to Create

The former member of the popular girl group Fifth Harmony uses her platform to raise awareness among her fans about issues that matter to her—human rights and education, problems faced by the LGBTQ community, and electoral voting. For Jauregui, who was born in Miami to Cuban parents, the word freedom has a very personal meaning. In fact in 2016, Billboard published an open letter in which she stated: “I am a bisexual Cuban-American woman, and I am so proud of it.” During her time in the group with Camila Cabello, Dinah Jane Hansen, Normani Kordei, and Ally Brooke Hernández, the 22-year-old felt constricted creatively. Since going solo, the Expectations and More Than That singer has begun exploring different genres and styles and is busy composing songs for her first album, which is expected to be released this year. “The process of making this new music has been so beautiful, organic, and freeing,” she shares. “I’ve been delving into myself and rediscovering my depth, voice, and interests.”

NATTI NATASHA: Female Power

Natalia Alexandra Gutiérrez Batista, AKA Natti Natasha, says “the fact that I recorded Sin Pijama with a female colleague like Becky G made it even more interesting and fun.” With this song that celebrates collaboration, not competition among women, the creator of La Mejor Versión de Mí wants to inspire other female reggaeton artists to push against the patriarchal stereotypes entrenched in the urban genre. “They say that Latin women are hot, but we are more than that,” says the Dominican-born star with the same passion that she puts into each one of her songs. “We have been working for many years, and now we finally have the opportunity to get our music out and get the support we need.” And she reminds girls that they shouldn’t let others define them—like her, they can choose among many roles. “It is okay to be sexy, to be leaders, to be us without being judged.”

CARDI B: A Rap Revolution

She has been called “blatantly, directly political,” and often uses social media to advocate for the causes she supports, such as gun control and Social Security. But this year, Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, better known as Cardi B, made history by becoming the first female rapper solo artist to win the Grammy Award in the Best Rap Album category with Invasion of Privacy—which The New York Times called “one of the most powerful debuts of this millennium.” Although her victory sparked some 
controversy from those who still won’t accept a woman in a genre dominated by men, the creator of the mega hit Bodak Yellow caused a seismic change in the music industry. Like she says: “Anything that a man can do, [a woman] can do. I’m at the top of the music charts. I’m a woman, and I did it!” And with this statement, she threw the door wide open for female rappers and proved that sometimes the greatest act of rebellion is simply doing your art in your own way. 

ANITTA: Activism and Sensuality

Larissa de Macedo Machado, better known as Anitta, is one of the most popular celebrities on social media (she has 35 million followers on Instagram...and counting). Vogue magazine also named her one of the 100 most influential and creative people in the world. And let’s not forget, controversial. The video of her hit, Vai Malandra, which she filmed in a Rio de Janeiro favela, raised a wave of controversy over race, sexism, abuse, and inequality. For this Brazilian, it is an opportunity to start a dialogue, but always on her terms, because she believes her message of feminism and equality is not at odds with her sensual image. “I like to send the message that we need to be whoever we want to be,” the 26-year-old singer, who is an ally of the LGBTQ community, helps the homeless, and supports children with Down Syndrome, says. “If I want to be sexy...I just am. Be yourself and be a good person.”

