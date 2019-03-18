View 7 pics | Celebrities

You probably didn’t know these 7 fun facts about Eva Longoria

You probably didn’t know these 7 fun facts about Eva Longoria
You probably didn’t know these 7 fun facts about Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria and sisters

Eva Longoria, best known for her roles as actress, producer, director social activist and now mother, once told our sister publication HELLO! that most people don’t know she is very domestic. “A big secret is that I’m very domestic,” she said back in 2015. “A lot of people don’t know that about me. I sew, and when I was young my mother always told me ‘be sure you make a house a home, where ever you go.’ She didn’t care how crappy the apartment was, you’d better make sure it’s nice.” Fast forward to the present, and it now feels like we know everything about the Desperate Housewives star.

 

From directing ABC’s Grand Hotel and now CW’s Glamorous, to recently opening up about becoming a first-time mom, and how she eased back into getting into shape, the philanthropist is very much in the public eye.

However, there are still a few truths to be known about the Texas native. Scroll through the gallery for a some fun facts about Eva that may surprise you.

 

Little sis

Eva is the youngest of four sisters including her older siblings, Emily Jeannette Longoria, Esmeralda Josephina Longoria and Elizabeth Judina Longoria.

Eva Longoria

Fashion designer 

es being an actress, producer, director and philanthropist, Eva is also a businesswoman. In 2017, the 44-year-old had her New York Fashion Week debut for her spring 2018 casualwear line and main collection which featured flirty silhouettes. 

Eva Longoria

She's a womam in STEM

The Texas native attended Texas A&M Kingsville where she earned her bachelor's degree in Science kinesiology. 

Eva Longoria 1998

Miss Corpus Christi

In 1998, Eva became a beauty queen of her birthplace after winning the Miss Corpus Christi beauty pageant. 

Eva Longoria and Nicole Scherzinger

Guest Pussycat Doll 

The mom-of-one once opened up for the Pussycat Dolls in Las Vegas. "Yes! I opened Vegas for the Pussycat Dolls, I was a guest star. I didn't sing though, just danced," said the actress according to Express UK.

Eva Longoria Beso Restaurant

She once owned Beso

The actress once owned a restaurant called Beso on Hollywood Boulevard. She opened the Latin eatery back in 2008, but in 2016 it was closed for remodelation and was later reopened under new ownership. 

Eva Longoria foundtion

She has a foundation

Eva founded the Eva Longoria Foundation in 2012. According to their website, the foudation's mission is "to help Latinas build better futures for themselves and their families through education and entreprenurship." 

