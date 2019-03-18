You probably didn’t know these 7 fun facts about Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria, best known for her roles as actress, producer, director social activist and now mother, once told our sister publication HELLO! that most people don’t know she is very domestic. “A big secret is that I’m very domestic,” she said back in 2015. “A lot of people don’t know that about me. I sew, and when I was young my mother always told me ‘be sure you make a house a home, where ever you go.’ She didn’t care how crappy the apartment was, you’d better make sure it’s nice.” Fast forward to the present, and it now feels like we know everything about the Desperate Housewives star.
From directing ABC’s Grand Hotel and now CW’s Glamorous, to recently opening up about becoming a first-time mom, and how she eased back into getting into shape, the philanthropist is very much in the public eye.
However, there are still a few truths to be known about the Texas native. Scroll through the gallery for a some fun facts about Eva that may surprise you.
Little sis
Eva is the youngest of four sisters including her older siblings, Emily Jeannette Longoria, Esmeralda Josephina Longoria and Elizabeth Judina Longoria.
