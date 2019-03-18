Fashion A-listers step out at The Daily Front Row's Fifth Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards

View Galleries
-
Gloria and Emilio Estefan have history-making date night: the best pics from the Gershwin honors
-
The most inspiring Latina Celebs to celebrate International Women’s Day
-
From Yalitza Aparicio to Miley Cyrus, see which celebs have taken their mommas to award shows
-
Salma Hayek and more give Karl Lagerfeld an emotional goodbye on social media
-
Shakira shares the joy of her four Latin Billboard Awards nominations
A true Latin music party is about to take place at this year's 21st annual Latin Billboard Awards. Telemundo recently announced the nominees and...