View 9 pics | Celebrities

Fashion A-listers step out at The Daily Front Row's Fifth Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards

...
Fashion A-listers step out at The Daily Front Row's Fifth Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards
You're reading

Fashion A-listers step out at The Daily Front Row's Fifth Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards

1/9
See the adorable way Eva Longoria and Jose Bastón's baby boy shows love for his parents
Next

See the adorable way Eva Longoria and Jose Bastón's baby boy shows love for his parents
Adriana Lima
© Getty Images

Adriana Lima

The Beverly Hills Hotel was inundated with fashion A-listers on Sunday, March 17 for The Daily Front Row’s fifth annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards. Celebrities dressed to impress for the ultra-glam event hosted by writer and comedian, Celeste Barber. During the stylish evening honorees including former Victoria’s Secret Angel, Adriana Lima, Christian Siriano, Kate Hudson and Oscar de la Renta’s Fernando Garcia among many others were given awards highlighting their creations and accomplishments in the fashion industry. Presenter Lady Gaga, who presented the award for Best Hairstylist of the Year, and models, Joan Smalls, Jillian Mercado, and Slick Woods, who was given the Model of the Year award were also present at the star-studded affair. Scroll through the gallery for special highlights of the fashionable evening.

 

Adriana Lima, a fashion icon

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel was given the well-deserved Fashion Icon award.

Christian Siriano
© Getty Images

Christian Siriano

Christian Siriano

The Project Runway alum was honored with the Fashion Visionary award. Bravo!

Fernando Garcia, Adriana Lima
© Getty Images

Fernando Garcia, Adriana Lima

Designers of the year

Adriana posed with DFR's Designers of the Year, Oscar de la Renta's Fernando Garcia and Monse's Laura Kim.

Daily Front Row Awards,
© Getty Images

Daily Front Row Awards,

Front Row

Russell James, Candice Swanepoel, Frederic Aspiras and Lady Gaga stole the spotlight while sitting front row.

Jillian Mercado
© Getty Images

Jillian Mercado

Jillian Mercado 

The model turned heads in a stunning blue ruffled dress. 

Joan Smalls, Rosie Huntington Whiteley
© Getty Images

Joan Smalls, Rosie Huntington Whiteley

Strike a pose

Models Candice Swanepoel, Rosie Huntington Whiteley and Joan Smalls dazzled through the evening. 

Kate Hudson, Derek Blasberg
© Getty Images

Kate Hudson, Derek Blasberg

Winners

Jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer sat next to honoree Kate Hudson, who earned the Fashion Entrepreneur award, and Derek Blasberg, who took home a Creatives of the Year award.

Lady Gaga
© Getty Images

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga

The A Star Is Born actress presented the award for Best Hairstylist of the Year to celeb hairstylist, Frederic Aspiras.

Slick Woods
© Getty Images

Slick Woods

Slick Woods

Model of the Year, Slick Woods, appeared stunning onstage in a strapless minidress. 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries