Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

Living legend: A look at Rita Moreno's inspiring career
Living legend: A look at Rita Moreno's inspiring career
Lin-Manuel Miranda and wife
Candid camera! Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around, the biggest names in Hollywood always look exceptional when they're out and about. Scroll through to see the best celebrity photos of the week from the estrellas we all love!

 

The Story of Tonight

Cheers! Lin-Manuel Miranda and his wife Vanessa Nadal had a sweet date night at the Hudson Yards grand opening preview-party at Mercado Little Spain on March 14 in NYC.

Alicia Keys husband kiss
Backstage buss

Alicia Keys and her love Swizz Beatz shared a sweet moment backstage at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Alicia was honored with the iHeartRadio Innovator Award at the starry FOX show, which was broadcast live at Microsoft Theater on March 14 in L.A.

Salma Hayek, Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L Jackson
A bloody good time!

Ryan Reynolds gifted fans with a star selfie this week. The actor posed with his The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard co-stars Salma Hayek and Samuel L Jackson on set of their sequel film.

Nina Agdal UNIQLO
Open for shopping!

Danish model Nina Agdal was all smiles at the UNIQLO store opening VIP Event at Hudson Yards, NYC. While the Misshapes’ Leigh Lezark and Geordon Nichol spun tunes, guests were treated to a Taiko drum ceremony, giant calligraphy performance and ceremonial sake toast led by UNIQLO USA CEO Hiroshi Taki.

Lin Manuel Miranda, Rita Moreno, Marc Anthony
Giving back the glamorous way!

Henry Cardenas, Marc Anthony, Rita Moreno, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Marta Sahagún and Vicente Fox made for a galmorous group at the 2019 Maestro Cares Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on March 14 in NYC.

GALLERY: A LOOK AT RITA MORENO'S INSPIRING CAREER

Lupita Nyong'o on Ellen
Stripes and dots!

Lupita Nyong'o donned a black-and-white Christian Siriano jumpsuit for her March 13 appearance on ELLEN. The Oscar-winner talked about celebrating her recent birthday by playing laser tag with her friends and revealed she spent the previous year’s birthday on a 10-day silent meditation retreat. She also explained to Ellen why her highly-anticipated thriller Us was one of the most difficult films she’s ever worked on.

Katie Holmes NYC
Shopping spree!

Katie Holmes supported her friend Ricardo Rojas by stopping by his counter at the new Neiman Marcus in Hudson Yards, NYC.

J Balvin sxsw
Dino-mite!

J Balvin made his first-ever appearance at SXSW with an electric performance in Austin, Texas. The Grammy-nominated global music superstar and his fans raised a glass to the launch of Uforia - the new home of Latin Music and Latin music’s impact on mass culture - with Buchanan's Blended Scotch Whiskey.

Francia Raisa style
Pretty in print

Looking lovely in a bright dress, Francia Raisa was among celebrity attendees at Marie Claire's inaugural Change Makers celebration on March 12 in L.A. The invite-only event brought to life the magazine’s April 2019 issue featuring cover stars Ava Duvernay, Constance Wu and Jessica Chastain. The event also celebrated nearly fifty additional Change Makers featured within the magazine, who are each shaping the future of the entertainment industry to create lasting change.

Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, Hailey Bieber, celebrity photos
An Elegant Edition

Ian Schrager premiered his new outpost The Times Square EDITION to an A-List crowd on March 12 in NYC. It was a girl's night for stars like Elsa Hosk, Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, Hailey Bieber, and Joan Smalls as they enjoyed a candlelit dinner at The Terrace Restaurant at EDITION, followed by a surprise performance by Diana Ross and Nile Rodgers and Chic in the Paradise Club.

Julie Sarinina Billabong
Sincerely, stylish!

Billabong hosted an exclusive event to celebrate the launch of the Billabong x Sincerely Jules collaboration, an apparel collection between the iconic surf brand and powerhouse blogger Julie Sariñana (pictured here).

Angelina Jolie kids at Dumbo movie
Family movie night!

Angelina Jolie had some special dates to the L.A. premiere of Dumbo: her kids! Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, and Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt were all by their mom's side at El Capitan Theatre on March 11 for the Disney event.

Click for more on the family's fun night out!

Eugenio Derbez family NYC
In a New York minute!

Eugenio Derbez, his wife Alessandra Rosaldo and their daugher Aitana enjoyed an action-packed family getaway in NYC. Alessandra took to Instagram to share several fun snaps from their trip, including this one of the gang living their tourist dreams in Times Square!

