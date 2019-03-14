View 10 pics | Celebrities

Living legend: A look at Rita Moreno's inspiring career

...
Living legend: A look at Rita Moreno's inspiring career
Living legend: A look at Rita Moreno's inspiring career

Rita Moreno 1950 headshot
© Getty Images

Rita Moreno 1950 headshot

She’s a star! Rita Moreno has had a career that’s spanned decades. The Puerto Rican actress, singer and dancer began her career in the 1950s and hasn’t looked back since.

A decade later, Rita gained critical acclaim for her role in the film adaptation of Broadway’s West Side Story – which earned her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

The awards didn’t stop. The superstar went on to become the first Latina E.G.O.T (winner of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony). On the stage, small screen, big screen and beyond, Rita has made a name for herself. At the age of 87, the icon is showing no signs of slowing down.

Rita has continued her creative work but has gone on to support causes close to her heart. The One Day at a Time star has become a household name and inspiration for people of all ages. Scroll through to have a look at the life of a living legend!

 

Glamorous

Rita Moreno began her career in the 1950s. Here is the actress posing for one of her earliest headshots.

Rita Moreno, West Side Story
© Getty Images

Rita Moreno, West Side Story

A triple threat

In a role that would catapult her career, Rita starred in the film adaptation of Broadway’s West Side Story. In the film, the starlet put all of her talents on display. Acting, singing and dancing her way to the frontlines of stardom.

 

Rita Moreno oscar
© Getty Images

Rita Moreno oscar

Academy Award winning…

After a decade in the industry, Rita took home the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in West Side Story. This honor kick-started her career and was one of the first of many awards she would receive.

 

Rita Moreno walk of fame
© Getty Images

Rita Moreno walk of fame

Hollywood forever 

Rita was presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1995.

 

Rita Moreno presidents
© Getty Images

Rita Moreno presidents

Presidential Honors

The Ritz actress’ accolades go far past Hollywood. Rita has received both the Presidential Medal of Freedom (awarded by George W. Bush in 2004) and the National Medal of Arts (presented by Barack Obama in 2009).

 

Rita Moreno book
© Getty Images

Rita Moreno book

Did we mention author

In 2013, Rita released a book, telling her story, in her self-titled memoir.

 

Rita Moreno puerto rico rally
© Getty Images

Rita Moreno puerto rico rally

An activist

Rita’s work has spanned past Hollywood. In 2017, Rita attended the Unity March for Puerto Rico on Capitol Hill. Throughout her career, the star has championed for a host of issues and communities that are close to her heart.

 

Rita Moreno Build
© Getty Images

Rita Moreno Build

Tres Chic

Never afraid of a camera! Rita has perfected the art of striking a pose, for any camera at any time. In 2019, she proved she still has it during a visit to the AOL Build Series.

Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time
© Getty Images

Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time

A classic, with a twist

Rita was one of the stars to put a modern and new twist on a classic series. In 2017, the star once again became a household name as she starred in the remake of Norman Leer’s One Day at a Time on Netflix. Rita played the family’s matriarch, Lydia.

 

Rita Moreno Oscars

Rita Moreno Oscars

Timeless beauty

In 2019, Rita was the definition of a “timeless beauty” as she stunned on the Academy Awards red carpet in the gown that she wore to the 1962 ceremony, where she took home the award to Best Supporting Actress for her role in West Side Story.

 

