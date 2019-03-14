Living legend: A look at Rita Moreno's inspiring career

She’s a star! Rita Moreno has had a career that’s spanned decades. The Puerto Rican actress, singer and dancer began her career in the 1950s and hasn’t looked back since.
A decade later, Rita gained critical acclaim for her role in the film adaptation of Broadway’s West Side Story – which earned her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.
The awards didn’t stop. The superstar went on to become the first Latina E.G.O.T (winner of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony). On the stage, small screen, big screen and beyond, Rita has made a name for herself. At the age of 87, the icon is showing no signs of slowing down.
Rita has continued her creative work but has gone on to support causes close to her heart. The One Day at a Time star has become a household name and inspiration for people of all ages. Scroll through to have a look at the life of a living legend!
Glamorous
Rita Moreno began her career in the 1950s. Here is the actress posing for one of her earliest headshots.