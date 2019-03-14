View 8 pics | Celebrities

Gloria and Emilio Estefan have history-making date night: the best pics from the Gershwin honors

Gloria and Emilio Estefan have history-making date night: the best pics from the Gershwin honors
Gloria and Emilio Estefan have history-making date night: the best pics from the Gershwin honors

Gloria, Emilio Estefan and Cyndi Lauper
Gloria and Emilio Estefan are a history-making duo. The pair were honored with a special concert on Wednesday, March 13, after receiving the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

The Miami Sound Machine members made history as the first Hispanic Americans and the first husband and wife duo to have the honor bestowed upon them. The prestigious award was presented to the On Your Feet performers from the Library of Congress. It was a major celebration.

Gloria, 61, and Emilio were presented the award by their dear friend, and their daughter’s godfather, Quincy Jones. Rita Moreno Patti LaBelle and the cast of the Broadway show based on the couple’s rise to fame, On Your Feet took to the stage to honor the hitmakers. Gloria and Emilio didn’t just sit in the crowd.

The pair took the stage and performed a medley of their hits – together and with one very special guest. Here is a look at some of the best pics from Gloria and Emilio’s history-making night out! 

 

A host of famous faces

Gloria and Emilio Estefan attended the2019 Gershwin Prize Honoree’s Tribute Concert at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C. The couple were joined by famous friends, including Cyndi Lauper, who honored their work in the music business.

 

Making mama proud

Gloria, who stunned in a floral frock for the occasion’s red carpet, opened up about the importance and value of maintaining her Cuban culture, throughout her decades-long career. And who she wishes could watch the special moment.

 

“As Cuban Americans, I wish our parents were here to see this,” she told WTOP. “For my mom, it was incredibly important to maintain our culture.”

 

A star-studded tribute

The pair sat in the balcony as they watched (and danced to) a series of performances. Patti LeBelle took the stage to perform Coming Out of the Dark. The song written by Emilio for Gloria, after her near-fatal bus accident. Other performers included Jose Feliciano and the original cast of Broadway’s On Your Feet.

 

Rhythm is Gonna Get You

The history-making duo took the stage to wow the crowd and prove why they deserve the prestigious honor. Gloria and Emilio performed a medley of their hits.

 

Like mother, like daughter

For one of the night’s most touching moments, Gloria and Emilio were joined on stage by their daughter Emily.

 

Gloria graced the stage in a black and white dress.

 

Presenting the award

Librarian of Congress Dr. Carla Hayden presented the 26-time Grammy winners with the Gershwin Prize.

 

Honored

Gloria and Emilio proudly accepted their Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. After the ceremony, Gloria took to her Instagram to reflect on the evening.

"What an unforgettable night!! I am beyond honored and will keep this night in my heart forever! Thank you to all the amazing artists who came and performed for us and thank you to everyone who helped make this possible! My heart is overflowing! #GershwinPrize@librarycongress @pbs #May3r"

