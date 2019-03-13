View 5 pics | Celebrities

From JLo to Sofia Vergara: the most expensive celebrity engagement rings

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez engagement
© Instagram

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez engagement

Last week, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez finally got engaged! The former Yankees player proposed during their luxe island getaway at the Bahamas, and in case you're wondering about the ring, Alex did extremely well—he got her a HUGE 16 carat diamond ring worth a whopping $1.8 million.  

To celebrate the newly-engaged couple (and ring!), we're looking back at past Hollywood engagements and the uber expensive rings that now sit on their famous fingers. From Jennifer's square cut diamond to Penelope Cruz's unique sapphire, these A-listers have taken engagement rings to another level.

Sit back, scroll and enjoy these rings that could definitely be spotted from space! 

 

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Last weekend, Alex Rodriguez got down on one knee (on the sand!) and proposed to Jennifer Lopez. What she saw? A 16+ karat ring with a price tag as heavy as the gigantic diamond itself.

 

Photo: Instagram/jlo

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber engagement ring
© Instagram

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber engagement ring

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber's oval cut diamond ring is estimated at a whopping $2 million. Justin Bieber did a great job picking out a ring that sealed their recent marriage!

 

Photo: Instagram/haileybieber

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem engagement ring
© Getty Images

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem engagement ring

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem

Want something more affordable and unique? Penelope Cruz's 3-carat sapphire ring was only $30,000. 

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello
© Getty Images

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

Joe Manganiello did well and proposed to Sofia Vergara with a 7-carat dazzling diamond. 

Beyonce and Jay Z engagement ring
© Getty Images

Beyonce and Jay Z engagement ring

Beyonce and Jay Z

Beyonce's 18-carat rock cost $5 million. This is definitely one of the diamonds you can see from space, and we imagine she is very careful about not leaving the precious stone near the sink.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

