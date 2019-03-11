Why the $1m+ sparkler A-Rod gave J.Lo exclipses all her past engagement rings

View Galleries
Alex Rodriguez filmed a BTS for his first Oscars with Jennifer Lopez
The date February 24 will remain unforgettable for Alex Rodriguez - we may be going out on a limb here, but it may have marked his life. With the help...
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez shut it down on their first Oscars together as J-Rod
Tonight’s Oscars were extra special for Alex Rodriguez as it was his first time attending the prestigious film event accompanied by his girlfriend,...
Watch: Jennifer Lopez's pole dancing skills have to be seen to be believed
Jennifer Lopez is ready for her next film project, Hustlers, and as a total professional she has already put herself in the shoes of the character she...
J.Lo and Alex Rodriguez's first 2019 workout shows why they're #fitnessgoals
If you need some motivation, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez prove there’s no time to lose when it comes to #fitnessgoals for 2019. The power...
Glam fam! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez welcome 2019 in the cutest way ever
Despite the assemblage of glitzy invites they no doubt received, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez opted for a more down-to-earth New Year’s Eve....