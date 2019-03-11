View 9 pics | Celebrities
Why the $1m+ sparkler A-Rod gave J.Lo exclipses all her past engagement rings

Why the $1m+ sparkler A-Rod gave J.Lo exclipses all her past engagement rings
Why the $1m+ sparkler A-Rod gave J.Lo exclipses all her past engagement rings

Emotional Eva Longoria cradles baby as she hears mother's story at Tijuana Border Crossing
Emotional Eva Longoria cradles baby as she hears mother's story at Tijuana Border Crossing
Jennifer Lopez engagement ring
Jennifer Lopez engagement ring

The internet went into overdrive on Saturday night when the exciting news broke that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are officially engaged. The couple shared the exciting announcement by posting the same picture in tandem on their Instagram accounts - a beautiful snap softly lit by a beach bonfire, and featuring the bling-tastic jewel that Alex used to seal the deal. To say it's quite impressive is something of an understatement - but then A Rod no doubt wanted to provide his lovely lady something which blew her past engagement rings out of the water. It's safe to say that the former baseball star more than surpassed expectations - read on to find out how his love token measures up to past efforts from Jennifer's former loves.

 

2019: Alex Rodriguez' emerald-cut sparkler

The stunning ring A Rod whipped out when he got down on one knee features a huge emerald-cut diamond. It's estimated to be anthing between ten and 20 carats, with a price tag of between $1million and $5million. Now that's impressive!

Jennifer Lopez engagement ring
Jennifer Lopez engagement ring

Romantic beach proposal

Alex popped the question during a romantic beach vacation - he may have even gone down on one knee in the sand, judging by the picture of the ring reveal. The sports star made it official after posting a telling definition of what the word soulmate means to him. "A soulmate isn't someone who completes you," he wrote. "No, a soulmate is someone who inspires you to complete yourself. A soulmate is someone who loves you with so much conviction, and so much heart, that it is nearly impossible to doubt just how capable you are of becoming exactly who you have always wanted to be."

Jennifer Lopez engagement ring
Jennifer Lopez engagement ring

2004: Marc Anthony

The couple took celeb fans by surprise when they called time on their seven-year marriage in 2011. But there was certainly no animosity between the pair, who are parents to 11-year-old twins Max and Emme. "He will always be in our lives. He will always hold a special place in my heart as the father of my children," said Jennifer of her former husband after their split.

Jennifer Lopez engagement ring
Jennifer Lopez engagement ring

Marc's blue diamond magic

Marc presented Jennifer with a stunning 8.5 carat blue, cushion-cut diamond estimated to be worth $4million

Jennifer Lopez engagement ring
Jennifer Lopez engagement ring

2002: Ben Affleck

Work commitments brought Jennifer and Ben Affleck together, when the pair filmed Gigli in 2003. Their love story was not to be however, and they called off wedding plans four days before the big day. Their Santa Barabara wedding ceremony - which had been scheduled to take place on September 14, 2003, didn't go ahead, and their split became final in 2004

Jennifer Lopez engagement ring
Jennifer Lopez engagement ring

Ben's pink stunner

Ben also picked a colored jewel to propose - in this case, a 6.1-carat pink diamond solitaire by Harry Winston, which came with a price tag of around $2.5million.

Jennifer Lopez engagement ring

Jennifer Lopez engagement ring

2001: Chris Judd

Cupid struck for the former couple when they met on the set of Jennifer's Love Don't Cost a Thing music video. They wed in September 2001 and called time on their romance in June 2002.

j-lo-engagement-ring-8a
j-lo-engagement-ring-8a

Chris' six-figure sparkler

The backing dancer asked for J.Lo's hand in marriage with a ring featuring the same emerald cut as Alex's diamond - but the more modest price tag of around $100,000.

Jennifer Lopez engagement ring
Jennifer Lopez engagement ring

1997: Ojani Noa's marquis-cut diamond

In 1997 Jennifer accepted a proposal from restauranteur Ojani Noa - who popped the question with marquis-cut diamond thought to be worth in the realm of six figures. They split after one year of marriage.

