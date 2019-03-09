View 18 pics | Celebrities

Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

...
Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week
You're reading

Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

1/18
One Day at a Time leading ladies slayed Busy Tonight —wait until you see the unedited interview!
Next

One Day at a Time leading ladies slayed Busy Tonight —wait until you see the unedited interview!
celebrity photos: Yalitza Aparicio

celebrity photos: Yalitza Aparicio

Candid camera! Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around, the biggest names in Hollywood always look exceptional when they're out and about. Scroll through to see the best celebrity photos of the week from the estrellas we all love!

 

Women supporting women

Yalitza Aparicio made an important visit in Genève, Suiss ahead of International Women's Day. "Today was an incredible day," the Oscar-nominee wrote in Spanish on Instagram. "I had the opportunity to be with people who have contributed to society with strength and determination, I was able to share the experience I have had in this journey. Support among women leads you to make changes not only in yourself, but also in the people who observe you."

 

Photo: Instagram/@yalitzapariciomtz

Francia Raisa
© Getty Images

Francia Raisa

Powerpuff

Francia Raisa got all dolled up for the Christian Cowan x The Powerpuff Girls at City Market Social House event on March 8 in L.A. The actress opted for a black-and-white number by the designer which featured contrasting fabrics.

Women's Day Natti Natasha
© Forever 21/@jerrittclark

Women's Day Natti Natasha

Who runs the world?

Natti Natasha gave a passionate live performance to kick-off the Forever 21 International Women’s Day #ForeverFemale concert at El Rey Theatre in L.A. Powered by Afterpay, the exclusive outing featured a range of fierce female musicians to celebrate women's empowerment and the brand’s International Women’s Day collection which donates $1 for each piece sold to Girls Inc. with a minimum donation of $50k.

More from #InternationalWomensDay 

Camila Alves and Brooklyn Decker
© Jason Merritt -Radar Pics

Camila Alves and Brooklyn Decker

Side by side South by South Style!

Camila Alves and Brooklyn Decker made chic appearances at the Vision Council 3-Day Eye Health event at the Jane Club during SXSW. Both former models rocked muted tones and patterns, with Matthew McConaughey's wife going an animalistic route and the Grace and Frankie star donning plaid.

Salma Hayek Hummingbird

Salma Hayek Hummingbird

Wings and Wigs 

"Having chicken wings in my Hummingbird Wig!!" Salma wrote in honor of her new movie coming out along with this mid-bite picture. "Coming to cinemas next 15th of March!!!"

 

Photo: Instagram/@salmahayek

idris-elba-date
© Chris Lavado for TAO Group

idris-elba-date

Fierce feroce date night!

Idris Elba had a snazzy date night out with his fiancée Sabrina Dhowre on March 7. The pair attended the grand opening party for Feroce and The Fleur Room at Moxy Chelsea in NYC. Stars like Victoria’s Secret models Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver were also in attendance.

Gina Rodriguez
© Getty Images

Gina Rodriguez

Carpet cuties

Gina Rodriguez had her love Joe Locicero by her side at the premiere of Five Feet Apart at Fox Bruin Theatre on March 7 in L.A. The Jane the Virgin leading lady strutted down the carpet in Imagine Vince Camuto Roree pumps.

chainsmokers
© Getty Images

chainsmokers

Can't stop this feeling!

Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers rocked the crowd during Dream Nashville's grand opening at Dream Hotel on March 7 in Nashville, Tennessee. The This Feeling singers performed for an excited group, which included Can't Stop the Feeling! superstar Justin Timberlake and his A-list wife Jessica Biel.

Alessandra Ambrosio
© Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio

Chic stroll

Coffee break! Alessandra Ambrosio was spotted out and about in L.A., rocking a fabulous black ensemble - complete with a studded-leather jack - on March 07.

Netflix operation smile
© Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)

Netflix operation smile

Inspire some smiles!

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) continued their mission to spread smiles with charity beneficiary Operation Smile as it welcomed Roswell New Mexico star Michael Trevino to Thailand. The CW actor spent a lot of time interacting with patients and their families during the heartwarming visit.

Brooklyn Decker award
© Getty Images

Brooklyn Decker award

Rising star!

Donning a chic Max Mara dress, Brooklyn Decker was honored by the Austin Film Society at the Texas Film Awards on March 7. The actress was presented the award by her on-screen sister, June Diane Raphael. Richard Linklater, Kathy Bates, Robert Rodriguez and other stars were there to celebrate her career.

Sofia Carson and Oprah

Sofia Carson and Oprah

Meeting your idols

Although Sofia Carson is no doubt an idol to many nowadays, the talent met one of her own inspirations during Paris Fashion Week: Oprah!

"Hugging you felt like hugging someone I have known and loved my whole life," she wrote on Instagram. "I have admired you ever since I can remember...Thank you for the warmth & kindness you showed my mom and I, thank you a million times over....(& I’m sorry for staring at you from across the runway & thank you for smiling back at me when you caught me I love you @oprah)."

 

Photo: Instagram/@sofiacarson

Gwyneth Paltrow water

Gwyneth Paltrow water

Let if flow!

Gwyneth Paltrow put on a bright jumper and used her Goop-skills to test out Flow Alkaline Spring Water's new innovative technology at Expo West on March 7. The technology powered by MemoMi is a unique augmented reality mirror which will be part of their innovative in-store program.

Brie Larson and Annette Bening Captain Marvel
© Getty Images

Brie Larson and Annette Bening Captain Marvel

Super sisters!

Brie Larson and Annette Bening had a grand time promoting their highly-anticipated new film Captain Marvel at Henry R. Luce auditorium in NYC. FIJI Water was onsite to keep guests hydrated throughout the star-studded evening including the after party held at a private penthouse inside the Four Seasons Private Residences.

Kate Middleton and Prince William
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William

Keeping up with the royals!

Kate Middleton and Prince William headed north on Wednesday morning to visit Blackpool, a seaside resort  on the north west coast on England. During their trip, the royal couple took part in four important engagements, looking totally adorable as they braved the rain and held umbrellas. Oh, to be a Brit.

Click to get all the details!

Julianne Moore and Sebastian Lelio - Gloria Bell
© Patrick Lewis, Starpix - Courtesy of A24

Julianne Moore and Sebastian Lelio - Gloria Bell

Silver screen celebration

Argentine Director Sebastian Lelio was joined by his actors Julianne Moore, John Turturro and Barbara Sukowa at NYC's special screening of A24’s GLORIA BELL on March 4. Held at MoMA, the swanky night was followed by an after party at the 48 Lounge.

Pitbull 305 Day
© World Red Eye

Pitbull 305 Day

Let them eat cake!

Pitbull celebrated #305Day in Miami at iLov305 Latin Steakhouse and Nightlife by unveiling his latest (and sweetest) collab: a 3-foot flan dessert! The music star teamed up with self-proclaimed "Food God" and ultimate foodie influencer Jonathan Cheban.

Chris Pine at children's hospital
© Getty Images

Chris Pine at children's hospital

Make March Matter!

Chris Pine kicked off Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ 4th annual "Make March Matter" campaign – an initiative where over 100 businesses rally community participation to raise $1 million to support children’s health in L.A. and surrounding communities - on March 4.

"There’s nothing more human than caring for our children," the star said. "To see hope on a child’s face is just about the most beautiful thing in the world."

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries