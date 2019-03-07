The most inspiring Latina Celebs to celebrate International Women’s Day

View 9 pics | Celebrities

...
Shakira
Happy International Women’s Day! In honor of this special holiday, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite and most-inspiring women, who also happen to be Latinas. These empowering ladies aren’t only incredibly talented (and beautiful too!), but they’re also social and political activists, entrepreneurs, philanthropists and so much more.

Everyone from Sofia Vergara who’s been named the highest-paid actress, to Shakira, who founded the organization Pies Descalzos and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who’s breaking barriers as the youngest woman in Congress.

Scroll through the gallery for some serious female empowerment, but just remember: women should be celebrated every day!

 

The Colombian artist not only went for her dreams of becoming a world-known singer - she’s also a mother, businesswoman and philanthropist. The 42-year-old is also the founder of the Pies Descalzos organization which focuses on building educational spaces and promoting community development for children in vulnerable living conditions.

America Ferrera
The Superstore actress, who’s a brand new mommy, wants every woman out there to be celebrated. Recently during an appearance at Busy Tonight, the Hollywood actress told Busy a recent anecdote about breastfeeding. "I didn't struggle with it because I'll do what I want where I want because I think our bodies are amazing and I think women are amazing," she said. "But let's be celebrated and let's start changing this culture that makes us feel like our bodies could only be exposed when they're being sexualized and enjoyed by men. It's insane,” she added. Kudos to the new mom!

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Alexandria is one fierce and inspiring latina. The 29-year-old politician and social activist is the youngest woman elected to Congress, and she is not afraid of making headlines. Ocasio-Cortez is fearless with her opinions and wants to use her voice to create positive change.

Gina Rodriguez
The Puerto Rican actress is on her way to “create change and push the needle forward” for the Latinx community. The 34-year-old, who stars in the new flick, Miss Bala, has been an avid participant in the Time’s Up movement. During a visit to The View, the Jane the Virgin star said, "The first year was very profound on the red carpet with the women all in black and really standing in solidarity with women everywhere in all industries and making sure that the Time's Up legal fund created resources for those that didn't have them, to make sure they were safe in spaces of work for sexual harassment and beyond."

Jennifer Lopez
Where do we even start with J Lo! The singer-actress, mother, businesswoman, TV personality, (the list goes on) is a source of inspiration in a million and one ways. From her fitness to career to fashion, Jennifer Lopez is a role model to women eeverywhere! The 49-year-old superstar is very much in the spotlight and she won’t be stopping anytime soon.

Lineisy Montero
The Dominican top model has walked the catwalks of fashion giants such as Carolina Herrera, Oscar de la Renta and Dior among many others. At just 23 years of age, the Latina beauty has taken the fashion world by storm while staying humble and true to her Dominican roots. In an exclusive interview with HOLA! USA, Lineisy shared her favorite part about modeling. “The best thing about having a modeling career is the opportunity to travel to a lot of places. In the Dominican Republic I never imagined – I never even thought – I’d come to New York, and now I go to France and here and there,” she gushed.

Rosario Dawson
The actress, producer and political activist co-founded Studio 189 – an artisan produced fashion lifestyle line and social enterprise. The brand produces unique African and African-inspired content and clothing and it supports various community projects in Africa and the U.S. Furthermore, they focus on empowerment, creating jobs and supporting education.

Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek was the first Mexican actress to receive an Oscars nomination in the Best Actress category. At 52-years-old, the Frida star, who has become a household name in Hollywood, isn’t afraid of showing off her stunning figure, makeup-free selfies and yes, even her grey hair.

Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara recently added fashion designer to her extensive and equally impressive repertoire with her new denim line, Sofía Jeans. The 46-year-old actress, who hails from Colombia, has not only been named the highest-paid actress on television, but she’s also a businesswoman and caring mother. Last year, for International Women’s Day, the Modern Family star helped to start a women’s empowerment campaign called “Empowered by Business” along with ten other powerhouse women.

