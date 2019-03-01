View 13 pics | Celebrities

Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

You won't believe how much Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's kids have grown up!
You won't believe how much Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's kids have grown up!
© Getty Images

Candid camera! Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around — the biggest names in Hollywood always look exceptional when they're out and about. Scroll through to see the best celebrity photos of the week from the estrellas we all love!

 

CZJ and her lookalike kids have special night out!

Catherine Zeta-Jones walked the carpet with her daughter Carys, 15, and son Dylan,18 at the Wales’ National Day Gala in New York City on Friday, March 1. The 49-year-old Oscar-winner coordinated with her lookalike daughter, both drenched in dark red sophistication. Meanwhile, Dylan - who bears resemblance to his mom and dad Michael Douglas - looked classic in a sharp suit. It was a special night for Catherine who received an honorary degree from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.

© Getty Images

Can't Stop Dancin'

Becky G rang in March (and a new age) at the 60th Vina del Mar International Song Festival in Vina del Mar, Chile. The singer took to Instagram to express her glee, saying it "was an experience that I will never, never, NEVER forget!" The event happened to be on the eve on her birthday, making it an even better experience.

 

"Such a huge accomplishment for my team and I," she continued to write. "Thank you to everyone who helped with my show. Thanks to all the fans for all the support at La Quinta Vergara, even the fans they saw at home."

Latina Empowerment!

Baby Santi's already making some friends in high places! Eva Longoria introduced her bundle of joy to Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Sonia Sotomayor ahead of interviewing her on March 1 at George Washington University. 

 

"What an honor to interview Justice Sotomayor again for her new book, Turning Pages," the actress wrote on Instagram. "I am constantly inspired by her story and her achievements and her beautiful heart and soul. If only we had more Sonia’s in the world!!" She added the hashtag "#LatinaEmpowerment."

 

Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria

Cozying in

Joan Smalls proved she's just like us as she documented a quieter moment on social media. Along with this comfy photo of her laying in a snug striped-shirt, she wrote in Spanish: "I haven't gone out for a while."

 

Photo: Instagram/@joansmalls

© Getty Images

Contemporary Queen!

Queen Letizia looked beyond chic at the opening of ARCO 2019 (Contemporary Art Fair) at Ifema on February 28 in Madrid, Spain. The royal fashionista went for vampy vibes in a dark leather dress by & Other Stories, which retails for $449. Her dark tresses had the perfect shine as she tucked them behind her ear to flaunt dazzling earrings.

Click for more details on Queen Letizia's look

© Getty Images

A match made in Mexico

Decked out in bright pink attire, Rafael Nadal of Spain went racket to racket with Nick Kyrgios of Australia on day 3 of the Telcel Mexican Open 2019 at Mextenis Stadium on February 27, in Acapulco, Mexico.

© WireImage

A family affair!

Matthew McConaughey had the support of his stunning family at the 2019 Texas Medal of Arts Awards on February 27. His and Camila Alve's kids: Livingston, Levi and Life joined them on the red carpet. Matthew's mom Kay McConaughey was also in attendance at the Long Center for the Performing Arts event in Austin, Texas.

© WireImage

Royal tap!

Kate Middleton got behind the bar and pulled a pint of beer as Prince William looked on during a visit to Empire Music Hall Belfast on February 27. The stop was part of their royal tour of Northern Ireland, in which they focused on youth. Their engagements included a visit to Windsor Park Stadium, home of the Irish Football Association, activities at the Roscor Youth Village in Fermanagh, a party at the Belfast Empire Hall, Cinemagic - a charity that uses film, television and digital technologies to inspire young people - and finally a drop-in at SureStart early years program.

© Getty Images

Where in the world is... Salma Hayek?

The American-Mexican actress turned heads at the Saint Laurent show during Paris Fashion week. With a red-brimmed hat and matching suede jacket, Salma rocked a Carmen Sandiego look for the stylish affair on Feburary 26. Related fact: her husband François-Henri Pinault, who was by her side for the event, is the chairman and CEO of Kering, which owns Saint Laurent.

© Getty Images

Hit the slopes!

The Dutch royal family enjoyed a scenic winter holiday together in Lech, Austria on February 25. Pictured here: Suited up in their ski gear, Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander posed with their daughters, Princesses Catharina-Amalia, Ariane and Alexia, while on the mountain.

© WireImage

Red carpet romance

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren made for a spiffy and sweet pair at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Photographers caught this loved-up moment between the cuties, who've been married since 2008.

© Getty Images

Backstage beauty!

Jennifer Lopez and Chris Evans exchanged some backstage smiles during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater on February 24. The superstar, who served as a presenter with her love A-Rod dazzled in a spectacular dress by Tom Ford. 

Find out what J.Lo whispered in Bradley Cooper's ear backstage, seconds before his trending Oscars peformance!

© WireImage

Love and football

The Oscars didn't totally eclipse celeb news! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry caught media attention as they seemed particularly smitten while spectacting a football scrimmage during their second day of their three-day royal tour in Morocco. They cuddled up as they watched students play at the Lycée Collegial Le Grand Atlas.

See all the photos from their second day in Morocco!

