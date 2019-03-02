You won't believe how much Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's kids have grown up!

View Galleries
-
Angelina Jolie joined by injured daughter Shiloh and Zahara at NYC gala
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh is on the mend following a vacation injury. The 11-year-old, who recently broke her arm while...
-
Glam fam! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez welcome 2019 in the cutest way ever
Despite the assemblage of glitzy invites they no doubt received, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez opted for a more down-to-earth New Year’s Eve....
-
Eva Longoria reveals her favorite thing to do with baby Santi - and it's beyond cute!
‘Twas the weekend before Christmas and all through the house not a creature was stirring… especially not Eva Longoria and her baby Santiago...
-
Angelina Jolie brings her and Brad Pitt's kids to premiere, plus opens up about being single
Attendees of the Telluride Film Festival received a happy surprise on Saturday when Angelina Jolie showed up with all six of her and Brad Pitt’s...
-
Which British royal did Angelina Jolie just have an incredible night out with in London?
Angelina Jolie does not venture into the spotlight as often anymore, unless it's for a cause close to her heart. This happened to be the case on...