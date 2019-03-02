View 10 pics | Celebrities
You won't believe how much Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's kids have grown up!

You won't believe how much Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's kids have grown up!
You won't believe how much Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's kids have grown up!

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's kids are so big!
© Getty Images

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's kids are so big!

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s kids are all grown up!

Angelina Jolie recently surprised us all when she arrived at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York accompanied by her six children for a special presentation of the movie The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind. Photos show the actress smiling next to a very grown up Maddox (17), Pax (15), Zahara (14), Shiloh (12), and twins Vivienne and Knox (10).

This image prompted us to take a trip down memory lane  and see the evolution of the famous Jolie-Pitt kids in the spotlight, and how their bond has grown!

Angelina Jolie with Maddox, her oldest son
© Getty Images

Angelina Jolie with Maddox, her oldest son

Angelina Jolie posing with Maddox in 2005

Angelina Jolie posed for the camera with Maddox, her oldest son, during her appearance at the Africa Calling concert, held in London, England and several other cities.

The photo was taken on July 2, 2015, the little tyke was only four years old at the time.

Although Maddox came to have differences with his dad, the situation is completely different with his mom, he openly recognizes how much he admires her.

Maddox, the most involved in Brad and Angelinas's world
© Getty Images

Maddox, the most involved in Brad and Angelinas's world

Maddox has been Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's red carpet buddy ever since he was little.

Of the Jolie-Pitt kids, Maddox is perhaps the most interested in following in his parents' footsteps in show business. He even recently made his debut as a producer of the movie First They Killed My Father.

This photo is from 2009, when he lined up with them during the premiere of the film Invictus.

Maddox and Pax accompanied their parents to a premiere
© Dave M. Benett / Getty Images

Maddox and Pax accompanied their parents to a premiere

And let's not forget about Pax!

In 2013, Maddox, born in Cambodia, and Pax, born in Vietnam, were Brad and Angelina’s luxury escorts during the movie premiere of World War Z, at The Empire Cinema Leicester Square, in London, England.

Just like Maddox, Pax has also demonstrated his filmmaking skills, thanks to the movie First They Killed My Father, in which he worked as the photographer.

Maddox with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt at an awards show
© Getty Images

Maddox with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt at an awards show

Maddox begins to work the red carpet!

In November of 2013, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie got a lot of attention during their red carpet appearance at The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Governor Awards, mainly due to their special guest Maddox.

In addition to calling attention to the little boy’s presence, his outfit also gave them something to talk about, since Brad and Maddox were dapper twins that night.

Brad Pitt brings Shiloh Nouvel to the red carpet
© Getty Images

Brad Pitt brings Shiloh Nouvel to the red carpet

Shiloh Nouvel accompanied Brad Pitt to the premiere of Unbroken

In December of 2014, Shiloh Nouvel, born in Namibia, accompanied Brad Pitt, as well as Maddox and Pax to the premiere of the film Unbroken, at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California. There, she attracted many looks for wearing an outfit similar to Maddox. She has always drawn attention for dressing like her brothers.

The grand absentee of the night was Angelina Jolie, who could not attend the gala due to varicella, but was very proud of her three representatives.

Angelina Jolie posing with four of her kids in Toronto
© Getty Images

Angelina Jolie posing with four of her kids in Toronto

Angelina Jolie posed with four of her children in Toronto

In September 2017, Angelina Jolie posed with four of her children during the movie premiere of The Breadwinner at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Shiloh appears in the photo, dressed in a plaid shirt; twins Knox and Vivienne, wore gray, with Zahara standing next to her mother.

Maddox and Pax were also with Angelina Jolie in Toronto
© Getty Images

Maddox and Pax were also with Angelina Jolie in Toronto

Maddox and Pax also accompanied Angelina in Toronto

Although a day before Angelina Jolie posed for photos with four of her kids, the next day, she was only accompanied by Maddox and Pax at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2017.

The three attended the premier of the movie First They Killed My Father, where their red carpet walk did not go unnoticed by the paparazzi who came to the Prince of Wales Theater. This film signified Maddox and Pax’s debut on the big screen.

 

Angelina Jolie posing in the company of her six kids in New York
© Getty Images

Angelina Jolie posing in the company of her six kids in New York

Angelina Jolie, accompanied by her six children in New York

The premiere in New York for the film First They Killed My Father brought Angelina and her six kids together.

In the snapshot, the celeb is seen wearing an elegant dress while her children wore the outfits that they thought were best suited for the occasion, since Angelina gives them total freedom to dress as they want.

Angelina Jolie posing with her four oldest kids
© Getty Images

Angelina Jolie posing with her four oldest kids

Angelina Jolie beaming alongside her four oldest children.

Although Angelina Jolie tries to spend as much time as possible with her six kids, she can’t bring them everywhere, as it happened a few days ago at the premiere of Prune Nourry’s Serendipity at the Museum of Modernt Art in New York.

At the event she was accompanied by her four oldest children, Knox and Vivienne being absent.

 

