...
From Yalitza Aparicio to Miley Cyrus, see which celebs have taken their mommas to award shows

Regina King Oscars 2019
© Getty Images

Regina King Oscars 2019

How do we know celebrities are just like us? Well, for one, they get just as excited over food as we do. They like to show off their #OOTDs with a good ol’ selfie. And finally, as if that weren't enough proof, they like to bring their moms as their plus-ones to really important and prestigious awards shows. Alright, maybe the last point isn't too realistic for us regular plebeians, but we can still totally understand and relate to why they do it! They enjoy the company of those who gave them life. Everyone from Bradley Cooper, who wouldn’t let go of his mother’s hand during the Oscars red carpet, to Yalitza Aparicio, who couldn't imagine bringing anyone else to the star-studded evening, these celebs love their parents more than life itself - and it shows! Scroll through the gallery as we’ve rounded up a few of the celebs who took the moms (and dad) to this year’s awards shows.

 

Regina King

The Oscar winner for Best Supporting Actress brought her momma as her date to the special evening. We can’t imagine how proud mama King must have been to see her daughter be handed an Oscar up on that stage. What’s more, Regina gave a beautiful speech in which she thanked her mother.

Yalitza Aparicio Oscars
© Getty Images

Yalitza Aparicio Oscars

Yalitza Aparicio

The Mexican actress attended her first Oscars event ever alongside her mother. During their stroll through the red carpet Yalitza’s mom even got to meet fellow Mexican actor, Diego Luna. She was star-struck! Can you blame her?

Sandra Oh Emmy Awards
© Getty Images

Sandra Oh Emmy Awards

Sandra Oh

The Korean-American actress went with her parents to the 2019 Golden Globes, which she hosted alongside Andy Samberg. However, it appears that was not the first time she’s brought mom and pops along. The Killing Eve actress also made them her date to the 2018 Emmy Awards. She is one proud daughter!

Bradley Cooper Oscars 2019
© Getty Images

Bradley Cooper Oscars 2019

Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper was a lucky man as he stood between two of the three leading ladies in his life – one being his partner and mother of his child, Irina Shayk, and the other his mom. The third leading lady, baby Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper, was probably at home getting tucked into bed!

Miley Cyrus Grammy Awards 2019
© Getty Images

Miley Cyrus Grammy Awards 2019

Miley Cyrus

The newlywed took her mom and dad, Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus, to this year’s Grammy Awards. They are one strong family unit. It must be noted her mom is one beautiful lady! Miley is totally her mini-me.

Charlize Theron Oscars 2019
© Getty Images

Charlize Theron Oscars 2019

Charlize Theron

It was mother-daughter time for Charlize, who was another celeb to attend this year’s Oscars in the company of her momma. 

Shawn Mendes
© Getty Images

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes

Alright, Shawn might not have taken his mom to the Grammys, but he went with someone who’s just as important– his father. The two appeared in a 'like father, like son' moment on the red carpet. They are adorable!

Michael B. Jordan Oscars
© Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan Oscars

Michael B. Jordan

So cute! The Black Panther actor was captured giving his mom, who looked chic and elegant, a sweet kiss on the cheek during the Oscars red carpet.

