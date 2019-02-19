View 9 pics | Celebrities

A list of guests that might be invited to Meghan Markle's baby shower!

A list of guests that might be invited to Meghan Markle's baby shower!
A list of guests that might be invited to Meghan Markle's baby shower!

Jessica Mulroney
Jessica Mulroney

Meghan Markle’s royal baby is set to be showered with love! The Duchess of Sussex and her little bump traveled from London to New York City where they spent some quality time with the royals’ girl squad. The getaway, which was the royal’s first stateside trip since her royal wedding, included quaint lunches and visits to some of her favorite spots.

Most importantly, the NYC vacation will round off with a baby shower, thrown by the Duchess’ closest friends. While the guest list hasn’t been revealed, royal watchers can expect to see some of her A-list friends and family in attendance.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby, who is set to make their arrival in “April or May,” will be showered with love, no matter where the party is hosted. From Serena Williams to Jessica Mulroney, here is a look at potential guests at the Duchess of Sussex’s baby shower.

 

Jessica Mulroney

Jessica, who was Meghan’s personal stylist and BFF, is the top contender as the host of the shower. Meghan has built a close bond with the stylist and her children, who were bridesmaid and page boys during her royal wedding.

 

Doria Ragland
Doria Ragland

Doria Ragland

The most important guest (other than Meghan) will be the royal baby’s grandmother Doria Ragland. Doria, who resides in L.A. hasn’t missed one of her daughter’s major royal moments. The yoga instructor has been by her side at the royal wedding, her first royal engagement and keeping a low profile during visits to London for quality time with the royal ahead of the baby’s birth.

 

Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle
Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka and Meghan met in 2015 and have been BFFs ever since. The Isn't it Romantic star and the Suits alum were constants on each other's Instagram's, prior to Meghan's move. Priyanka spoke to HOLA! USA in 2018, about their friendship. "She’s a real relatable young woman,” she said. Adding that she still does grocery shopping and texting.

 

Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney

Amal and Mehgan have formed a strong bond since Prince Harry’s wife made the official move to London. The human rights attorney, who attended the royal wedding with husband George Clooney, is reportedly one of the people who helped make Meghan’s transition from the US to the UK smooth.

 

Serena Williams
Serena Williams

Serena Williams

Serena is another one of the women in Meghan's girl squad who can give her mommy advice. The pair became fast friends and Serena was one of the famous faces to lend her support during Meghan's big day.

 

Benita Litt
Benita Litt

Benita Litt

Meghan has a special role in Benita’s family. The mommy-to-be is godmother to her daughters Rylan and Remi, who were bridesmaids at the royal wedding. Meghan gave the two girls a special shout out on her Instagram, calling them her “fairy goddaughters.”

 

Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah has formed a relationship with Meghan and her mother Doria. The media maven was in attendance when Meghan and Harry said their “I do’s.” Last year, it was reported that Oprah and Doria spent some time together.

"The story was that Meghan's mom had come to my house and she left laden with gifts. You know what the gifts were? First of all, she's great at yoga, so I said, 'Bring your yoga mat and your sneaks in case we just want to do yoga on the lawn.' So one of the bags was a yoga mat and the other was lunch."

 

Abigail Spencer
Abigail Spencer

Abigail Spencer

Abigail and Meghan's friendship blossomed during their time on Suits. Ahead of Meghan's wedding, Abigail had nothing but sweet things to say about the actress turned royal. "Meghan Markle is one of the loveliest human beings on the planet, in the world," she told People.

"I'm just so excited that the world will get to experience her loveliness, and I really think that with her platform for charity and her fortitude - she's going to have a great moment to change the world. If anyone can do it, it can be her."

 

Misha Nonoo
Misha Nonoo

Misha Nonoo

Misha was once rumored as the women who brought Prince Harry and Meghan Markle together in 2016. The designer and the royal have had a long friendship. Meghan has also worn Misha’s designs during special occasions.

 

